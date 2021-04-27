Lakers’ LeBron James Ripped for ‘Embarrassing’ Workout Video

To the excitement of Los Angeles Lakers fans, LeBron James appears to be nearing his return to the court. The superstar has been dropping little messages on social media suggesting he could be suiting up soon. The Lakers are staying mum but that doesn’t mean they don’t know his timeline for return.

On Monday, LeBron dropped a video on Instagram showing off that he can finally put pressure on the ankle that he hurt. While many were excited by the clear sign that he’s starting to feel better, Fox Sports analyst took the opportunity to take a shot at the Lakers star and suggested the video was “embarrassing.”

Could somebody please explain LeBron's IG post in which he's jogging 1 m.p.h. up and back on an empty court? If he were sprinting, OK, pretty impressive. But this is … pretty embarrassing. Did he really think this would scare opponents??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 27, 2021

Bayless will always take any opportunity to hit LeBron but this is certainly a little much. He’s not trying to scare anybody, he’s just trying to let everybody know that he’s progressing. He’s been out of the boot for a while now but he’s not going to overexert himself for an Instagram video. Regardless of what Bayless thinks, Lakers fans should be really excited about LeBron’s nearing return.

Dennis Schroder Know When LeBron Will Be Back

As previously mentioned, the Lakers are staying real quiet when it comes to LeBron’s injury status. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t know when he might return. In fact, starting point guard Dennis Schroder recently revealed that he knows when the superstar is coming back.

“I know,” Schroder said after Monday’s win over the Orlando Magic. “But it’s probably the Lakers organization who’ll tell you guys. I mean, he’s close. I can tell you that much.”

If he does have a return date set, that’s very good news for the team. That means he’s feeling good enough in his rehab to know that he’s nearing a return. The Lakers have been playing well enough so there’s no need to rush anything, especially now that Anthony Davis is back on the court. That said, Los Angeles definitely wants to get LeBron some time on the court before the playoffs start next month.

LeBron Looking ‘Strong’

It doesn’t matter when LeBron returns if he can’t return to form. Luckily, he’s apparently progressing nicely. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the superstar isn’t having any setbacks.

“James has looked ‘strong’ in his ramp-up workouts on the Lakers’ current road trip, a source told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote.

LeBron is a true iron man and has rarely missed games due to injury throughout his career. If the Lakers were losing at a much higher rate right now, it’s possible that he’d already be back on the court. Fortunately, Los Angeles has been able to stay afloat so they can take their time while LeBron gets healthy. Once he returns, the Lakers should be the favorites in the Western Conference. The biggest worry the team should have is whether or not Davis will return to form. He hasn’t looked great since coming back from injury. He should see his productivity get a boost once LeBron is back.

