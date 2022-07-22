LeBron James Sounds Off on NFL QB Calling Out Players for Acting ‘Gangsta’

When it comes to being a consummate professional, and true role model, LeBron James usually ranks towards the top of the list.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has enjoyed a stellar career while remaining out of the media’s crosshairs – or at least, without being the center of any major scandals, or breaking any laws.

Perhaps that’s why LeBron took the time to support an Instagram post by former Denver Bronco’s quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater’s Instagram post calling out NFL players for trying to portray a ‘gangster’ image to their fans.

“Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he’s a gangsta. You went to school, attended those classes and some even got their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that’s on, but the remaining 98.5% are only ‘football tough. So, don’t wait till you inherit this legal money from the league to decide you want to be tough or portray a ‘street image’ cause it’s kids that are looking up to everything we do. Plus it’s someone sitting in a cell or posted in the hood who might’ve been just as hood as you that would advise you otherwise. Kids don’t be fooled. You can play ball, do the right thing and they still gonna accept you. Look at me, I’m far from perfect but I chose the ball route but I still can go to the hood and post up and it’s all love. I still keep the same 3 dudes around me. My people accept me for making all the right decisions and not falling victim or being tricked by the false image you see on IG from a lot of ball players,” Bridgewater wrote for his Instagram post on July 19.

LeBron responded by quoting the Tweet version of Bridgewater’s message and writing, “T.Bridgewater! ALL FACTS,” Pushing the wholesome message to his 58 million Twitter followers.

In an era where social media allows sports fans closer access to their favorite players and role models, sharing messages such as Bridgewater’s are important, especially when seen by the younger generation of fans.

LeBron Has Always Honored his Contracts

Another interesting thing about LeBron is that he has always honored his NBA contracts, and has only ever changed teams during free agency – a rarity among elite superstars within the NBA these days.

However, that should be concerning for Lakers fans, as the superstar forward is entering the last year of his current deal in the upcoming season, and there has been little talk of an extension being agreed upon so far.

Lebron James has always honored his contracts. https://t.co/WO8qqeaCWN — What Klay Say?… (@Klay_Says) July 7, 2022

According to an Eastern Conference executive, who spoke to Heavy.com under the condition of anonymity, LeBron should be deemed a flight risk if the Lakers are unable to improve their on-court fortunes in the coming season.

“It is possible (that LeBron leaves the Lakers). Of course, it is. Who thought Kevin Durant was a flight risk two months ago? Things change and players are taking more and more power and no one has more power than LeBron—if he wants out, he will get out. They had the injuries last year and the year before, and pretty much every year that he has been there except the championship year. That’s not the organization’s fault. And the personnel, he had a lot of say on that, you can’t put that all on the organization. But it has not been a completely happy marriage and he could be a free agent next summer, a lot of teams will have cap room. It’s not his first choice, leaving. But it is not off the table, it would seem,” The executive told Heavy.com’s, Sean Deveney.

Footage Hints at Irreparable Damage with Westbrook

While LeBron ensures to conduct himself in a professional manner, it hasn’t been uncommon for his relationships with other stars around the league to turn frost. And, judging by the current Russell Westbrook situation, it looks as though the superstar point guard is the latest player to disagree with LeBron’s approach to hunting championships.

Of course, part of the breakdown in that relationship is probably because LeBron has been steadfast in asking the Lakers to trade Westbrook, ideally for a return of Kyrie Irving. And, during a recent Summer League game, the pair’s declining friendship was caught on camera for the world to see – which is as close to bad press as LeBron gets.

Lakers fans are nutty but fine here's where Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are sitting for the Lakers summer league game tonight 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UvXURv8Gos — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) July 9, 2022

“There was one notable exception among the visitors: Russell Westbrook, who sat in the opposite corner of Thomas & Mack Center next to the summer league players, stayed on the far side of James…Westbrook was involved in the team huddles, but never trekked across the gym – and neither did James, who arrived and left from a different entrance on the opposite side of the arena…It was a frosty scene that’s sure to get people talking,” Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register wrote on July 8.

However, LeBron’s message in sharing Bridgewater’s post is about an issue bigger than basketball, and while his relationship with other NBA stars can often be brought into question, his track record of giving back to the community and being a genuine role model to young NBA fans around the world is indisputable.