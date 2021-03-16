Ex- Players Not ‘Surprised’ if Superstar Teams up With LeBron on Lakers

For years now, LeBron James and Steph Curry have been viewed as rivals. Based on the intense battles the two men have had in the NBA Finals over the years, it’s easy to see why. However, they could actually get along better than anybody realized.

During the recent All-Star Weekend, Curry and LeBron were chumming it up quite a bit. They also had some very nice things to say to each other. The two men played really well together and it would certainly be exciting to see them team-up. Right now, the possibility of them teaming up seems slim. LeBron is 36-years-old and neither man probably wants to play for a different team. That said, former NBA players Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins can envision a team-up down the road on the Los Angeles Lakers.

“We saw all the joy. We saw the laughter in the All-Star Game between him [Curry] and LeBron James, chest-bumping and high-fiving,” Perkins said on The Jump. “Hey look, I’m telling you, right now I don’t put nothing past anyone in the NBA. I’m just saying P, I don’t put nothing past anything could happen when it comes down to the NBA”

“Yeah, I wouldn’t be surprised either,” Pierce chimed in.

If Curry came to Los Angeles, it would be one of the biggest moves in NBA history.

Hard to See Curry Leaving Warriors

On one hand, it’s easy to see Curry wanting to play with LeBron. The two clearly had fun at the All-Star game. On the other hand, it’s almost impossible to see Curry ever leaving the Golden State Warriors. At this point, he is synonymous with the team.

The Warriors have definitely fallen back to earth since their epic run from 2014 to 2019, During that span, they went to the NBA Finals five straight times, winning three of them. Last season, they finished as one of the worst teams in the league. This season, they are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference. They’ve had really bad injury luck with Klay Thompson the last few years and it’s fair to question if he’ll ever return to elite form. If the Warriors keep losing, perhaps that could push Curry to go try and win a couple of more rings with LeBron.

LeBron Would Likely Only Leave Lakers to Play With Son

There’s also the possibility that LeBron could go to Golden State to join Curry. However, that seems unlikely. LeBron came to Los Angeles for far more than just basketball reasons. In all likelihood, he’s probably hoping to finish his career with the Lakers.

The only way he will likely leave is if his son Bronny is drafted by a different team. He’s said in the past that he’d like to play with his son. If he ends up being a top prospect, the Lakers probably won’t be getting him. That would mean LeBron could go elsewhere. If that place happens to be Golden State, then maybe Curry and LeBron finally team up.

