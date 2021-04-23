Rival Superstar Admits Jealousy of Lakers’ LeBron James

There are many things that make LeBron James a great basketball player. He’s got an otherworldly basketball IQ and an obsessive work ethic. However, there are many players who have had both of those intangibles and haven’t had nearly the success. The thing that sets the Los Angeles Lakers star apart is the fact that he’s a complete athletic freak.

He’s 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds but can run as fast as somebody half his size and also jump out of the court. To his credit, he’s taken full advantage of those elite athletic traits and has developed into perhaps the greatest basketball player ever.

Steph Curry is every bit as skilled as LeBron from a basketball standpoint. Unfortunately, he’ll never be able to reach the same heights as he’s significantly smaller at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. Curry recently admitted to having a bit of jealousy for not being able to do what LeBron can physically.

“The biggest piece of advice for any young kid that’s playing the game is be comfortable with who you are as a basketball player,” Curry said on The Rex Champan Show. “I had some temptations of like, ‘I wish I could dunk! I wish I could just drive down the lane.’ You always get fascinated by what you can’t do.

“The bigger point is like I’ll see LeBron and I wish I could do some of the stuff he can do physically and you kinda get wrapped up in and distracted by that. At the end of the day, I am my own type of basketball player. I’ve got to do what I can to be successful. So I guess that’s the message.”

On “The Rex Chapman Show,” @StephenCurry30 admitted that he used to get jealous of @KingJames or other elite athletes. But then he learned to just be himself and not focus on all of the things he can’t do. Watch the full interview with Curry: https://t.co/BxuldSg4Gk pic.twitter.com/gSdXYWL67g — BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) April 22, 2021

The latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Curry Might Be Greatest Small Player Ever

The thing that makes Curry such a great player has nothing to do with size. If he was bigger, his game would probably be completely different. He’s the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA, which is something LeBron can’t say.

In fact, Curry could be considered the best small player of all time. Despite his small stature, he’s the only player in NBA history to be named the unanimous MVP. He’s also won three championships. At the end of the day, Curry doesn’t have much to be jealous about as his legacy is cemented.

Perhaps Curry Joins LeBron in L.A.

Over the years, there’s no doubt that Curry and LeBron have formed a bit of rivalry. That will happen when you play each other in the NBA Finals for four straight years. Now that the Golden State Warriors dynasty has come to an end, the two superstars appear to get along much better.

The two played in the recent All-Star game together and were thick as thieves. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst even reported that LeBron has already begun recruiting Curry to Los Angeles. Curry is synonymous with the Warriors at this point. It’s hard to imagine playing in any other uniform. However, every player wants to win and that’s just not happening in Golden State right now. A couple more bad seasons could certainly lead to Curry reconsidering his options.

READ NEXT: LeBron James Ripped Online for ‘Disgraceful’ Tweet, Lakers Star Responds

