LeBron James Stirs Pot by Admitting Desire to Team up With 8-Time All-Star

Though there are still games left to be played, the focus for the Los Angeles Lakers has to be on the future. Despite being among the top favorites to win the title heading into the season, the team has already been eliminated from playoff contention. LeBron James has missed a lot of time this season due to injury and it remains to be seen if he’ll play again this season.

Over the coming months, there will be a lot of chatter about what the superstar’s future holds. After the championship win in 2020, it looked like he would end his career in Los Angeles. Two straight disappointing seasons could sour how he feels about the team. LeBron certainly isn’t going to help things with some recent comments. The Lakers star was recently asked on his show “The Shop” who is one player he wants to play with. He gave an interesting answer.

“Steph Curry is the one I want to play with, for sure, in today’s game,” LeBron said.

Curry and LeBron used to have a bit of a rivalry during the days of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors playing in the NBA Finals but there’s been a lot of love between the two in recent years. LeBron was asked why he wants to play with the eight-time All-Star.

“[He’s] lethal, man. When he gets out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena,” LeBron said. “Soon as he gets out of his car, you better guard his a**. You might want to guard him when he gets out of bed. Swear to God.”





LeBron Also Names Luka Doncic

Curry wasn’t the only player that LeBron mentioned wanting to play with. The Lakers star has long been an admirer of Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic. He pointed him out as another player he’d like to team up with.

“Listen, there are obviously some other motherf***ers too … Luka cold. Luka a bad motherf***er too,” LeBron said.

The Lakers would give a lot to get Doncic on the roster but he’s not leaving Dallas anytime soon. Unless LeBron is wanting to be a Maverick, his only chance to play with Doncic will be during All-Star games.

Is LeBron Hoping to Move On?

While LeBron has consistently said he doesn’t want to leave Los Angeles and he deserves a part of the blame for this year’s disaster, he has no obligation to stick around and fix things. He’s only under contract for one more season. If he doesn’t sign an extension this offseason, trading him will very much be on the table for the Lakers.

If he doesn’t get a new contract but stays put for next season, then he’ll be a free agent. Should the Lakers disaster continue, it might be best for him to move on. The Warriors would actually be an interesting landing spot for him. He’s always thrived when playing with shooters. Putting him on a team with Klay Thompson and Curry would create a juggernaut. In all liklihood, he’ll sign an extension with the Lakers but anything is on the table if the team has another disaster of an offseason.

