Lakers Pushed to Take Drastic Measure With LeBron James: ‘It’s What I Believe

The Los Angeles Lakers weren’t expecting to be watching the playoffs from home this time of year prior to the season starting. The year was an abject disaster that ended with head coach Frank Vogel getting fired. The focus for the team right now is to find the next head coach but there could be bigger issues brewing.

There are some great young teams in the Western Conference right now. The Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are battling in the playoffs and each of them has young stars. The future of the Western Conference is bright but the future of the Lakers is murky.

The team’s best player is LeBron James, who will be turning 38 next season. Anthony Davis is only 29 but he’s injury-prone. Russell Westbrook is aging poorly and likely won’t be on the team next season. Talen Horton-Tucker was supposed to be the young star for the team but he was a massive disappointment this season. It could be time for the Lakers to think about taking drastic measures.

According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, it’s time for Los Angeles to explore trade options for LeBron.

“I think the Los Angeles Lakers should strongly consider trading LeBron James. It’s what I believe,” Smith said. “Now, a lot of people are going to lose their minds because the brother is 37, in his 19th year and he just averaged 30 and all this other stuff. If the team was better, he’d have been the league MVP candidate without question. This is not throwing a speck of shade at LeBron James in case he’s watching, which he’ll try to deny it but he’s watching. OK, I’m telling you right now, it’s no shade at all. It’s a testament to his greatness and it’s a compliment to him.”

I think the Los Angeles Lakers should strongly consider trading @KingJames. pic.twitter.com/GfyiArSIyI — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 4, 2022

Would Lakers Actually Trade LeBron?

LeBron’s time as one of the best players in the world could be nearing its end but he has yet to show signs of slowing down when he’s healthy. Once he declines, retires or leaves, the Lakers are going to be very bad. Perhaps trading him and getting fair compensation is a way of getting ahead of the inevitable.

However, the Lakers are just two years removed from winning a championship. They likely would’ve come close last season had Davis not gotten injured in the playoffs. The Lakers can still win a title and ownership knows that which means it’s unlikely he’ll get traded.

Could LeBron Push for a Trade?

It’s hard to see a scenario where the Lakers actually want to trade LeBron. That said, it’s not as difficult to see a scenario where LeBron pushes to get traded. He only has so many years left as an elite player. The Lakers haven’t exactly been great to him from a front office standpoint with all the recent leaks.

If this offseason is a disaster and the Lakers pick the wrong coach, LeBron could consider requesting a trade. That option is still unlikely but anything is on the table with the superstar.

