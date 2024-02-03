LeBron James’ New Emoji Post Ahead of Lakers-Knicks Game Sparks Mixed Fan Reactions

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul has already denied the wild trade rumors about his top client, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James after his cryptic hourglass emoji post on X, formerly Twitter.

Yet even after Paul came out in the open, James could not help but make another cryptic post that drew mixed reactions from fans.

James replied to “The Shop” co-creator Paul Rivera’s apple emoji post with Lady Liberty and crown emoji, signifying “King of New York.”

The timing of James’ post came a few hours after his former agent and current New York Knicks president Leon Rose and Paul had a sit-down meeting that “hashed out” their issues, according to a New York Post report. It also came ahead of Saturday’s ABC primetime match between his Lakers and the red-hot Knicks.

Naturally, some Knicks fans got their hopes up for a James relocation to New York.

Please, I’m literally begging you pic.twitter.com/1IrZCXBP3f — OG Anunoby Addict (@PlayoffBoundNYK) February 3, 2024

But some fans reacted negatively and some who realized James is about play against the Knicks in New York if he is cleared to play. James remains questionable after sitting out the Lakers’ stunning 114-105 upset of their arch-rival Boston Celtics on February 1.

the Lakers play the Knicks next game, Knicks fans relax — Mari (@ohhhthatsMari) February 3, 2024

Nah I just realized he’s playing in New York tomorrow😭 this tweet don’t mean anything — Raps gen⛈️ (@RaptorsGen) February 3, 2024

James has already spurned the Knicks twice, first during the 2010 free agency after holding a meeting with them and in 2018 when he left Cleveland again for the Lakers.

The 39-year-old superstar’s future with the Lakers became the subject of speculations recently but Paul went on record to clear the air.

“LeBron won’t be traded, and we aren’t asking to be,” Paul was quoted telling ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on February 2.

James, however, can still leave in the summer if he waives his $51.4 million player option for next season.

Lakers, Bucks Interested in Marcus Smart

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Lakers are one of the two teams who reached out to the Grizzlies to inquire about former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

“While several clubs — including the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, sources said — have phoned Memphis about obtaining defensive stalwart Marcus Smart, the Grizzlies have shut down any overtures for the veteran guard, sources said,” Fischer reported on February 2.

Memphis acquired Smart from Boston in a three-team trade, to pair him up with Ja Morant. But injuries prevented the Grizzlies from realizing their vision.

Smart has only played 20 games so far in Memphis this season due to a right-finger injury. He is for at least the next 6 weeks. On the other hand, Morant suffered a season-ending right shoulder injury.

Smart averaged a career-high 14.5 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.1 3s made for Memphis when he was healthy.

Austin Reaves Shines Without LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Austin Reaves showed why the Lakers made him untouchable in the Dejounte Murray trade talks.

Reaves scored a season-high 32 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers as the Lakers stunned the Celtics 114-105 without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“We’re all talented players. And this was an opportunity to show the world what you can do,” Reaves said after the massive win via NBA.com. “Before the game we came together and was like, ‘Look, the least we can do is we can do is go out there and play as hard as we can and live with the results.”

D’Angelo Russell, who had been the subject of trade rumors, added 16 points, 14 assists and 8 rebounds for the Lakers who improved to 25-25.