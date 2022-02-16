Shirtless Photo of Lakers Star LeBron James Draws Viral Reaction

LeBron James had himself a time at the Super Bowl, with the latest Instagram post from the Los Angeles Lakers star serving as evidence of that.

James posted a photo from his Super Bowl Sunday — which featured watching the game live at SoFi Stadium — with the caption: “How Super Bowl Sunday started vs How it ended!”

The first photo showed a buttoned-up James looking ready for game day, while the second photo showed a disheveled version of LeBron walking with his shirt open.

The photos drew quite the reaction online, even by James’ standards. The comment section was filled with everyone from Kevin Hart, to Jayson Tatum and Dwayne Wade, mostly delivering crying laughing emojis.

The post from James went hand-in-hand with something he said during his time with the media on Tuesday.

“As a kid growing up, the Super Bowl and Christmas kind of went hand in hand for me, as far as excitement,” James told reporters on Tuesday. “I couldn’t sleep the night before Christmas when I was a kid and I couldn’t sleep the night before the Super Bowl.

“To drink Lobos all day, from 12 to 12, was the icing on the cake,” James added. “It was great, phenomenal.”

LeBron James Wants a Championship Parade





Watching the Rams win the Super Bowl had James in a celebratory mood. He sent out a tweet after the game petitioning for a joint parade between the Lakers, Rams and Dodgers, who have all won titles since 2020.

We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

After the Lakers won the championship in the bubble, the team was unable to take the customary parade through the city. James feels that team still deserves the experience to celebrate their accomplishment.

“I already know what we missed and, more importantly, I feel bad for my teammates who won their first championship and what they missed,” James said. “The parade is like, it’s really a culmination of everything. You really get to rejoice and celebrate with the fans in a more intimate setting, so I feel bad for, like, my teammates who didn’t get the opportunity to have that feeling — I’ve done it three times.”

LeBron James Still Dealing With Knee Injury

While James was able to have some fun away from the court, he now faces the reality of the task he has at hand with his 26-31 Lakers. The Lakers have one game left before the All-Star Break, although James won get much time off. He has the task of being an All-Star captain for his 18th appearance in the game.

The problem for James is that he’s dealing with a nagging knee injury, which forced him to miss five games earlier this season. James insisted that it simply won’t be 100% for the rest of the year, referencing his ankle injury last season as an example of what he’s dealing with.

“It’s the same as my ankle,” James said, referencing the ankle injury during the shortened 2020-21 season that forced him to miss 20 games. “When I had the high ankle sprain last year. I think it was last year. The only way it’ll be back to full strength is rest, and I don’t have the luxury of having rest.”