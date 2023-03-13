Lakers Receive Season-Altering LeBron James Injury Update

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the New York Knicks on March 12, but they got some good news on LeBron James.

James, who has a right foot tendon injury, is no longer wearing a walking boot, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“Despite seeing their three-game winning streak come to an end, there was one positive development for the Lakers on Sunday,” McMenamin wrote on March 12. “LeBron James rejoined the team after being on a medically excused absence in the past week. The 20-year veteran is no longer wearing a walking boot. The tendon injury in his right foot will be reevaluated in approximately a week and a half, according to the team.”

James suffered his injury on February 26 against the Dallas Mavericks. The four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists this season while shooting 50.1% from the field, 30.8% from beyond the arc and 75.9% from the free-throw line.

“It’s also good for him to unplug a little bit,” Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said of James. “Not be detached necessarily, but just mentally get a little bit of a calming to everything that’s transpired over the year. … It’s not just about him getting healthy. It’s about him being in a good place mentally and spiritually so we get the best version of him when he returns.”

The Lakers lost to the Knicks at home by a final score of 112-108. They are in a four-way tie for the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings with the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, although technically, they are the 11th seed because of tiebreakers.

LeBron James Wants to Come Back

On March 10, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “Get Up” that James is “turning over every stone” to play again. The King will be re-evaluated by doctors in approximately a week and a half.

“From what I am told, LeBron is turning over every stone he possibly can from a treatment perspective to get that foot in position to return at some point this season,” Windhorst said.

The Lakers’ final game of the season is on April 9 versus the Jazz. The top six seeds automatically make the postseason, while seeds 7-10 make the play-in tournament. Los Angeles has 14 games remaining in the regular season, beginning with a road back-to-back against the Pelicans on March 14 and the Houston Rockets on March 15.

Paul George: LeBron James Is a ‘Superhuman’

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George and James are friends off the court, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that George had nothing but positive things to say about James on Episode 1 of his podcast called “Podcast P.” PG-13 said LeBron is a “superhuman.”

“The longevity is what I don’t think people will get to,” George said. “Like, 20 years of being dominant. From high school. I don’t think nobody will be cut that way to take care of your body, to be that on point in the media, to be that on point on the court. Like, he’s a superhuman. So shout-out Bron man.”

James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on February 7. He’s the only player in NBA history to rank top-five all-time in both points and assists.