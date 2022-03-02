Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Stern Warning to Rest of NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers have been unable to wrangle a win since the All-Star break, the latest loss coming on Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks. Despite the slump, Lakers superstar LeBron James isn’t lacking confidence when it comes to his squad making the postseason.

James sounded off after the loss to Dallas while speaking to reporters, going on an epic rant with a message for the rest of the NBA.

“Until you stomp me out, cut my head off and bury me 12-feet under, I still feel like I got a chance,” James said. “As long as we got more games to play, we still got a chance, so that’s my confidence.”

The Lakers fell to 27-34 after the loss to the Mavericks but showed some positive signs. After trailing by double-digits at the half, the Lakers took the lead with a big third quarter, outscoring Dallas 31-14. However, LA couldn’t sustain the surge, with the Mavericks pulling away late.

“I feel like poop right now,” said James, who scored 26 points to go with 12 rebounds and five assists. “But tomorrow’s a new day, and I’m going to be prepared for the Clippers on Thursday.”

The Lakers are currently situated in the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, which would have them in the play-in game. They’re nine games out from the No. 6 seed, which would get them out of the play-in. With just 21 games remaining, the Lakers would need some help for that to make up that amount of ground.

“We gotta try to win one basketball game right now,” James said. “As far as the Play-in, can’t even really think about that right now.”

James also did some damage control with fans of the Lakers after the game. Video emerged this week showing James and Russell Westbrook — among others — going back and forth with fans in their home arena during a blowout to the Pelicans.

There were a smattering of boos on Tuesday with the Lakers trailing at half, but that reaction from the people in the crowd doesn’t phase James.

“Listen, I ride or die with the Lakers faithful. If they boo, I’m with them. If they scream, I’m with them. That stuff don’t both me, man. I’m 20 years into this league. I don’t care if they want to boo here, boo there, cheer, what they want to do. We’re all together.”

James did address the fan with who he had an exchange with last time out.

“You can’t tell me how to play basketball. Not him, not that guy,” James said.

Westbrook Says He’s Not Doing Good Enough

James has carried a large load and Westbrook knows he needs to be better. He scored 12 points on 5-of-17 shooting against the Mavericks.

“I got to be better overall. What I’m doing right now ain’t good enough,” Westbrook told reporters after the game.

Westbrook has taken some heat but has been limiting his turnovers of late and is averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists this season. With the trade deadline now gone, he’s going to be part of the equation in Los Angeles. James said he can do more to support Westbrook and thinks he just needs to see his shot to start falling.

“When you see the ball go through the hoop, it helps,” James said.