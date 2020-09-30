King LeBron James & Wife Savannah Buy $36 Million ‘Palace’ in Beverly Hills

While LeBron James and his wife Savannah Brinson James remain in the Los Angeles Lakers bubble in Orlando, Florida for the 2020 NBA Finals, that didn’t stop the power couple from expanding their list of homes back on the west coast.

On September 30, the same day King James was preparing for Game 1 of the Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, it was announced that the MVP closed on a new $36.75 million “palace,” according to The Real Deal. The palatial manse, located at 9955 Beverly Grove Drive, was previously owned by Lee Phillip Bell, the co-creator of one of the most famous TV soap operas of all time, The Bold and the Beautiful.

At the first, the 13,000 square-foot home was put on the market at $39 million, so it seems James and Savannah got a “deal” on their new Beverly Hills abode. This home is literally fit for a king. Located on a 2.5-acre plot, the property includes a lighted tennis court, screening room, seven fireplaces, a guest house, and a pool house with two baths.

Pictures and videos of his new estate are posted on Mansion Global.

The New Home Might Be James’ Perfect Gift After Leaving His Wife ‘Frustrated’ While In the NBA Bubble

LeBron James explains how his wife is not exactly happy with how much time he takes behind the scenes to ensure these dominant performances at 35 years old pic.twitter.com/ELOs9toZ0X — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 9, 2020



James, 35, already owns two homes in Los Angeles. Before signing with the Lakers, he purchased two houses in Brentwood. One for $23 million, and the other for $21 million, according to The Real Deal.

While two nearby mansions would seem like enough space for the James family, which includes three children: Bronny Jr., 16, Bryce, 13, and Zhuri, 5, the Lakers star might’ve added the third home as a gift to his supportive wife, whom he married in 2013. James previously expressed that being in the bubble for so long has caused some stress in their relationship. In particular, their sexual relationship.

After the Lakers’ big Game 3 win over the Houston Rockets, James indicated that even when Savannah James joins the bubble, his husbandly duties will have to be put on the backburner. Being in his 17th season in the NBA, and having to wrap up a delayed playoff season on the Disney World campus, James said he is focused on his body. And only his body.

During the post-game conference on September 8, “I won’t tell you exactly what I do because I’d be giving my opponents my ingredients,” James said, before cracking a big smile on his face. “But let’s just say my wife is not enjoying what I do on a daily basis inside the bubble, getting ready for a game. Let’s just say that.”

No extracurricular activity, he asserted. “A lot of time, a lot of time on my body,” James said, still grinning.

James Explained Why He Did Not Want His Kids Joining Him in the Bubble



While it’s a major feat for James to be playing in his 10th career Conference Finals, he’s only invited Savannah and his mother to join him in the bubble. His three kids will remain at one of their homes in Los Angeles. “There’s literally nothing for them to do here,” James said. “It’s not a kid-friendly place.”

“My kids are too adventurous and they love to do so much stuff,” James continued. “There’s nothing for them to do here. Go outside, come back in, go outside, come back in. They can stay in L.A. They’re great.”

James does miss his kids terribly. On September 21, he wrote on Instagram, “I MISS YALL SO DAMN MUCH!!!!! It’s killin me!”

Maybe the “James Gang” can help get the family’s new house ready for when their father returns to Los Angeles, hopefully, with his fourth NBA Championship ring.

READ NEXT: Is Anthony Davis’ Girlfriend Marlen P. In the Lakers NBA Finals Bubble?