LeBron James Stirs Controversy After Calling for Firing of Broadcaster

There aren’t many players in the history of the NBA who have had a bigger voice than LeBron James. Not only does the Los Angeles Lakers star have a massive following, but he also speaks out on a number of issues. The latest controversy he’s now been involved in involves the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.

During a Wednesday matchup between the two teams, Porter hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win the game. During a replay of the shot, Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor made what may have seemed like harmless comments.

“Kevin Porter Jr. – like his dad – pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Consor said.

However, the comments from Consor stirred controversy as Porter’s dad, Kevin Porter Sr., was previously charged in 1993 with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl, per TMZ. Porter Sr. only served four years in prison but died after getting shot five times at a bar in 2004.

With that knowledge in mind, many took issue with Consor’s comments. Even LeBron responded to the video and called for the broadcaster to get fired.

Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you! https://t.co/UgVOBUOsPK — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2022

Consor Issues Statement

Had Consor made the comments knowing Porter’s family history, he likely would be out of a job. However, there may be more to the story. In a statement released on Twitter, Consor claims that he made a mistake and thought that Porter’s father was somebody else:

Please allow me to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr., his family and the Rockets organization for the comments I made during last night’s game. I mistakenly thought that Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter and was unaware that the words I chose to describe his game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive. I have reached out to Kevin to personally apologize and hope to be able to talk with him soon.

The Porter that Consor is referring to played with Washington from 1979 to 1983. It’s reasonable to believe that the broadcaster would believe that as he’s spent over 20 years working Washington basketball games.

I want to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr and clarify last night’s call. pic.twitter.com/UweFhFnkbt — Glenn Consor (@glennconsor) January 6, 2022

LeBron Receives Pushback for Tweet

LeBron has stirred the pot with tweets many times in the past. He has over 50 million Twitter followers, so when he speaks, it’s bound to become news. In this situation, many are not happy that he called for the firing of Consor before more facts came out. Among the people calling him out is former Wizards big man Marcin Gortat.

He stood behind Consor and accused LeBron and others for trying to kill a “very honest hard working man right now.”

Come on man…. Let the man explain first. He didn’t know ! He was talking about wrong father/dude. Y’all killing very honest hard working man right now ! #stopThisShit — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) January 6, 2022

Gortat also later told LeBron to apologize for tweeting out the message.

Hey @KingJames he apologized. Now it’s ur turn. — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) January 6, 2022

As of the writing of this LeBron has yet to take down the tweet. Perhaps he will once he hears the rest of the story as he has deleted tweets in the past.

