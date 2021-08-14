LeBron James Sends Message to Russell Westbrook With Viral IG Post

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are already hard at work in their quest to bring an 18th championship to the Los Angeles Lakers. James went viral with his Instagram post showing off photos of a recent workout with Westbrook and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy. Aside from reposting photos of the new Lakers players, James broke his silence on the blockbuster trade by taking a slight jab at those questioning whether the two stars can play together.

“🥼🧪🧫 work with the Brodie!” James noted on Instagram. “I agree I don’t think this will work @russwest44. 🧢. 😁. PH [Phil Handy] you different by the way @thereal94feetofgame. 📸 by @graydientvisuals 🙏🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

The Lakers pulled off a massive draft-night trade by acquiring Westbrook in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the No. 22 pick. It would mark the first of a flurry of moves for the Lakers as the team essentially assembled an entirely new roster around James and Anthony Davis.

The new Lakers roster does not lack for star power with James, Westbrook, Davis, Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony all making multiple All-Star appearances during their careers. Westbrook quickly responded to James on Instagram with a brief hint at what is to come in Los Angeles.

“🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 you already know what we on Brodie!!!” Westbrook responded to the post.

Russ on Playing With LeBron: ‘My Job Is to Make Sure That I’m Able to Make His Game Easy for Him’

Westbrook has also heard the critics wondering how the new Lakers point guard will be able to co-exist with James. During his Lakers introductory press conference, Westbrook emphasized his aim is to make life easier for James.

“LeBron is one of the best players to play this game. His ability to be able to do kind of everything on the floor allows me to be able to just figure it out,” Westbrook noted, per USA Today. “I’m coming to a championship-caliber team. My job is to make sure that I’m able to make his game easy for him. I’ll find ways to do that throughout the game. As it pertains to ball handling and all of that, it really doesn’t matter. There are many ways you can impact the game without having the ball in your hands. I’ve been able to do that for many years. I will figure it out.”

LeBron Entering His 19th Season: ‘I’m Excited Like It’s Year 1’

James has made it clear that he is a big fan of the Lakers’ roster moves, especially adding Westbrook to the mix. After the Lakers were eliminated in the first round, James noted his biggest regret about last season was the team was never fully healthy.

Yet, the Lakers opted to blow up the roster rather than pull off minor offseason moves. James made an additional Instagram post to let people know that he is back at full strength heading into next season.

“Year 19 right around the corner!” James said on Instagram. “And I’m excited like it’s year 1! CAN NOT WAIT to get going! Oh LeBron 19s are ready for lift off too by the way! Lol. 🚀. #ThekidfromAkron🤴🏾 #Washed👑 📸 by @graydientvisuals 🙏🏾🔥🔥🔥”