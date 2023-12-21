Lakers’ LeBron James Reacts to Game-Winners by Steph Curry, Ja Morant

The Los Angeles Lakers head into their December 20 matchup against the Chicago Bulls rested, coming off a much-needed day off.

During that day off, Lakers star LeBron James stayed plugged into the happenings around the league. James caught, at least, the tail end of the Golden State Warriors eventual 132-126 win over the Boston Celtics on December 19.

Warriors star Stephen Curry hit the dagger three with time winding down for the win.

James took to social media, using not words, but rather emojis – one of a chef, a nod to Curry’s nickname, and the other of hands high-fiving/praying – to express himself about Curry’s feat.

Curry was just 4-for-10 from the floor and 2-for-6 from deep through three quarters, tallying 13 points in that span. He finished the game with 33 points, scoring 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting overall and 4-for-5 from the outside in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The Warriors currently sit 11th in the Western Conference at 13-14. But they are just one game off their pace from last season when they finished as the six-seed with a 44-38 mark.

As long as Curry is doing things like he did versus the Celtics, Golden State is a threat.

Ja Morant’s Return Draws Reaction from LeBron James

Curry wasn’t the only star in action who drew a reaction from James. Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made his return to the team after a 25-game suspension. What a triumphant return it was.

Morant finished the 115-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans with 34 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block.

Like Curry, he also hit the dagger bucket, a spinning, one-handed push shot, for the game.

“12,” James exclaimed in a post, referencing Morant’s jersey number. “That’s all.”

Bulls’ Alex Caruso Gets Honest About Guarding Lakers’ LeBron James

This matchup with the Bulls will be a reunion of sorts. The Lakers will face Bulls guard Alex Caruso, who helped the team raise its 17th championship banner in 2020. One year later, Caruso walked in free agency and joined the Bulls.

Reports of the Lakers’ interest in a reunion with Caruso via trade aside, the 2023 First-Team All-Defensive star spoke candidly about the challenge of guarding James.

It’s a task the 6-foot-5 Caruso could face. The Bulls often utilize him as a power forward.

“I try to hope he doesn’t catch it on the block because he’s like 270 (pounds),” Caruso said, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on December 20. “I just try to make it hard on him. He’s one of those guys, like Joel (Embiid), you do your best and they’re going to get their average. It’s just competing and trying to make it difficult.”

Alex Caruso gave Kevin Durant hell last night. Deep dive on how he did it. Turn sound on to hear why Caruso is a defensive savant. pic.twitter.com/F8hT1IiMr7 — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) November 9, 2023

Caruso went on to praise James for sustaining such a high level of play over his 20-year career.

The Bulls star enters the contest 3-1 against his former team. The Bulls are also the hotter team coming in, having won two of their last three and six of their last 10 outings. The Lakers are riding a two-game losing streak and have dropped three of their last four contests.