Lakers Legend Eyes Las Vegas NBA Team With LeBron James

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver joked that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James‘ inaugural In-Season Tournament MVP award does not come with a franchise.

James, who has repeatedly shared his goal of owning an expansion team in Las Vegas in the future, is already drawing strong interest from several investors, including Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal.

LeBron James: “Hopefully I can bring my franchise here one day. That’s the ultimate (goal).” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 7, 2023

“If there’s ever an NBA team that’s going to come here, I would definitely like to be involved,” O’Neal told The Messenger’s Arash Markazi. “With LeBron, without LeBron, I just want to be involved.”

O’Neal, 51, was one of the 19,021 spectators who watched James and the Lakers’ coronation in Las Vegas as the first-ever IST champion that showcased the gambling capital of the world as a worthy NBA city.

James had 24 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to help the Lakers get past Indiana Pacers 123-109 on Saturday, December 9, for the IST title. He won the IST MVP after averaging 26.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists while shooting 56.8% from the field and 60.6% from deep in the Lakers’ unbeaten 7-0 run in the tournament.

After the game, James said his feelings toward Las Vegas as NBA city “has not changed.”

“My enthusiasm about being here post-career has not changed,” James said. “The fans are amazing here. Like I said, they have everything here already — WNBA team, baseball team, NFL, hockey teams. F1 was just here over Thanksiving.”

“It’s a place that you love, great attractions and I think the NBA will be another great addition to the city. Obviously, we see the success with the [NBA] Summer League and things of that nature and the Aces as well. So it would be fun!”

LeBron and Shaq’s Star & Money Power

James and O’Neal, two of the Lakers’ most iconic players, have the star power, charisma and business savvy that could become a solid foundation for an NBA expansion team when that time arrives.

James already owns minority stakes in the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC with his investments in the Fenway Sports Group. He is the first active NBA player who became a billionaire, according to Forbes. O’Neal, on the other hand, has an estimated net worth of $400 million.

The cost of an expansion team in the NBA is estimated to be between $5.5 to $6 billion, according to RedBird Capital founder and managing partner Gerry Cardinale, who is working behind the scenes with James and the Fenway Sports Group to bring the next pro sports team to the Sin City.

Mark Cuban just sold his majority stakes in the Dallas Mavericks for $3.5 billion to Miriam Adelson, whose family runs the Las Vegas Sands casino company, pending the league’s board approval.

NBA Expansion Plans

Silver said on SiriusXM NBA Radio in the lead-up to the In-Season Tournament Finals in Las Vegas that the league wants to have a new TV deal in place before entertaining the idea of expanding to 32 teams.

“So, you know, we’ll see what the timing is on those national television agreements,” Silver said. “You know, we don’t have to wait till the end of the second season to get those done, but once we do, we’ll turn back to expansion, or turn to expansion.”

“And again, I made no secret out of it. Las Vegas is one of those markets we’re gonna look to. I know that the fans in Seattle have wanted us to get back there forever. No commitments, you know, to anyone. But we’ll certainly be looking at those two markets. Again, as I’ve said before, I think it’s sort of part of any organization you wanna grow over time.”

The NBA is expected to strike a new broadcast deal in the summer of 2024, which means expansion is likely to happen in 2025.

James, who turns 39 on December 30, could be retired by then. He signed a two-year deal with the Lakers last year, with a $51.4 million player option for next season.