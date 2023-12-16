LeBron James Takes a Veiled Shot at Lakers Front Office After Loss

The San Antonio Spurs humbled LeBron James and a shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers 129-115 on Friday, December 15, to end an 18-game losing skid.

Lakers superstar LeBron James offered an excuse that can also be construed as pressure on their front office to upgrade their roster.

“Our team is not built to have three starters out,” James said after the loss, “but you can give credit where credit is due. San Antonio played great tonight. They shot the ball extremely well.”

The Lakers played without starters Anthony Davis (left adductor, hip spasm), D’Angelo Russell (migraine) and Cam Reddish (knee soreness).

James led the Lakers in scoring with 23 points but also yielded the worst net rating — minus-28, meaning the Spurs outscored the Lakers by 28 per 100 possessions while he was on the floor. Austin Reaves and Taurean Prince chipped in 22 and 12 points, respectively in spot starts.

The loss dropped the Lakers to 15-11, good for eighth seed which is a play-in spot in the loaded Western Conference if the season ended today. Nine of their 11 losses this season are against quality playoff contenders.

On Friday, December 15, Russell ($17.3M), Gabe Vincent ($10.5M), Prince ($4.5M), Christian Wood ($2.7M,) Reddish ($2.2M), Jaxson Hayes ($2.2M) became trade-eligible.

The Lakers have been linked to Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, who shares the same agent with James, Davis and Reddish at Klutch Sports.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, LaVine wants to become a Laker.

“Multiple sources said that LaVine and his representation obviously want Los Angeles,” Cowley wrote on December 12.

Zach LaVine Gives Lakers Cushion

LaVine could offer the security net for the Lakers in case James or Davis miss an extended period due to injuries. But LaVine also comes with his injury risks. He is currently out until January to treat his current right foot inflammation.

Nevertheless, LaVine’s pull-up game and outside shooting could boost the Lakers’ offense, which is in the bottom 10 of the league after Friday’s loss.

A former two-time All-Star, LaVine averaged 20-plus points over his past six seasons and a career 38.2% 3-point shooter. He could bring more space for James and Davis to operate inside and vice-versa with the Lakers stars’ post-up skills.

Zach LaVine’s Cost

The Bulls’ asking price remains steep despite having a hard time creating a market for their disgruntled star.

“The Bulls are still searching for the type of haul that a multi-time All-Star typically draws, which LaVine certainly is based on résumé: an established starter, plus a young player with upside and then first-round draft capital, according to league sources,” Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer wrote.

But that could change as the February 8 trade deadline approaches.

The Lakers’ potential package could be headlined by Russell and a draft pick.

“It’s no secret that Russell, re-signed to a team-friendly deal this offseason, would likely be included in most trade scenarios. With him, the Lakers could attach the following pieces: second-year guard Max Christie, rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, Reddish, Vincent, a 2029 or 2030 first-round pick, and four second-rounders,” The Ringer’s Seerat Sohi wrote.