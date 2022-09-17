LeBron James Sounds off on Dennis Schroder’s Lakers Return

The Los Angeles Lakers finalized a significant addition to their rotation on Friday, September 16, as they signed former point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal.

Shortly after the news was announced online, Lakers superstar LeBron James took to social media to share his thoughts on the latest move by Los Angeles’ front office.

LeBron on Dennis Schroder being back with the Lakers. ✊ pic.twitter.com/9iKMKEonUM — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 17, 2022

“Yessir! So damn happy to have you back!! You’re like that! LFG!!!,” James Tweeted in response to Schroder re-joining the Lakers.

James and Schroder have shared the court together before, when Schroder was with the Lakers during the 2020-21 NBA season, with the veteran guard having an impressive season where he averaged 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 33.5% from deep and 47.6% from two-point range.

During his first stint with the Purple and Gold, Schroder was the starting two-guard, participating in 61 regular-season games and a further six post-season contests. However, this time around, it remains to be seen if Schroder will command a starting spot, or will be relied upon to fill a role as the first guard off the bench – because we all know the Lakers could use an additional scoring punch for their second unit.

Lakers Backcourt Becomes Even More Confusing

The Lakers’ backcourt puzzle is becoming increasingly difficult to figure out as we progress through the summer, and Schroder’s addition to the rotation is the latest curveball for a fanbase eager to see their team return to the postseason.

Suddenly, Los Angeles is overloaded with ball-dominant guards, with the majority of them being net-negative on the defensive end while also needing an incredibly high-usage rate to be at their best. Last season, we saw how Russell Westbrook’s run-and-gun style of play limited the other players around him – and while Schroder’s game isn’t to that level, he’s still someone who demands a heavy usage in order to be successful.

The Lakers' backcourt is tough 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0uj1zhyRnn — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) September 17, 2022

As such, Darvin Ham will need to get creative with his rotations, as he looks to find a winning formula despite having a plethora of limited perimeter shooters at his disposal – especially as the Lakers’ two primary stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis both excel when given the space required to attack the rim at speed.

Schroder Impressed in EuroBasket

Throughout the summer, Schroder has been in Europe competing in the FIBA Eurobasket competition against the best European players around the world – including numerous members of the NBA.

Schroder has been a mesmerizing member of the tournament, helping the German national team to a potential third-place finish with averages 21.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game, while shooting 43.1% from the field.

One would assume that it’s those lofty stats and impressive performances that convinced Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office to extend a contract offer to the guard who reportedly rejected an $80 contract extension from the franchise just 12 months earlier, before inking a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics.

Dennis Schroder: Rejects 4 year, $84M from Lakers Offered 1 year, $5.9M from Celtics pic.twitter.com/yVzrKLG8KC — DraftKings (@DraftKings) August 10, 2021

Yet, while adding the Braunschweig has been seen as a good piece of business for the Lakers, the addition will place a further strain on a poorly constructed back-court and cast further doubt over the immediate future of Westbrook – who has been floated in trade rumors since the Lakers missed out on the playoffs last season. So, don’t be surprised if Schroder isn’t the last piece of business we see the front office make in the coming weeks – because, from the outside, it looks like they’ve still got a lot of work to do.