Lakers Pricing Out Western Conference Foe in Trade Talks

Time is running out for the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook to find a trade that works for everybody.

As things stand, Westbrook, 33, is projected to start the new season with the Lakers, in spite of all the rhetoric coming from both camps about potentially looking for a way out of their partnership.

Both Los Angeles and Westbrook’s chances of finding a trade have reportedly taken another blow, as The Athletic’s Tony Jones has reported that the Lakers and Utah Jazz have reached an impasse in their latest round of trade discussions.

Unfortunately for both Westbrook and the Lakers, there aren’t many teams that would be willing to absorb the superstar guard’s $41 million salary for the upcoming season, which means their options are dwindling by the day.

Westbrook Willing to be Traded

Throughout the off-season, Westbrook has remained professional and has seldom spoken about his desire to be traded away from the Lakers – even if the writing was on the wall at the end of last season.

However, in a recent appearance on The Lowe Post Podcast, ESPN’S Ramona Shelbourne noted how Westbrook ‘remains open’ to a potential trade – as long as he feels wanted by the other team.

“Russ is very open to a trade. He hasn’t asked for a trade. I’ve been assured of that. But he’s open to that, and somebody who wants him and wants to empower him and wants him to be Russell Westbrook of old,” Shelbourne said.

Sure, Westbrook might be open to finding himself a new team, but right now, it would seem that the Lakers aren’t willing to attach assets to move on from their star point guard, and that’s going to make things a lot harder when they sit across from opposing GM’s at the negotiating table.

Windhorst Believes Lakers Guard Pairing Won’t Work

Recently, the Lakers made a move to acquire Patrick Beverley, as they looked to improve the team’s perimeter defense following their struggles last season. However, Westbrook and Beverley have a frosty history, and more importantly, neither are reliable three-point shooters.

Suddenly, the Lakers roster looks shorn of perimeter-scoring threats. And, when you factor LeBron James and Anthony Davis into the equation, it’s understandable if you start to wonder how the team is going to space the floor. In fact, in a September 7 episode of NBA Today, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted that he doesn’t believe the Lakers’ latest guard pairing is capable of playing together on a contending NBA team.

“I don’t believe that the Lakers think this is going to work. I think they’re saying that, and trying to keep a stiff upper lip and make the best out of this because they know they don’t have any Russell Westbrook trade that makes sense for them right now. So, they’re gonna try to make it work. But let’s be honest, we live in an era where you have to have shooting in the NBA. When the Lakers won their title a couple of years ago, it was with shooting. All of LeBron’s great teams in his career had shooting. You have Westbrook who is one of the worst three-point shooters in the NBA, and Patrick Beverley is coming off the worst three-point shooting year of his career…This duo doesn’t make any sense on a basketball level,” Windhorst said.

So, while the Lakers may be playing hardball in their trade discussions surrounding Westbrook, it’s becoming increasingly clear that both parties would benefit from the move – should one ever materialize.