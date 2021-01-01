LeBron James’ Ex Coach Makes Unreal Luka Doncic, James Harden Comparison

Luka Doncic is one of the most polished and well-rounded products in recent years.

The NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2019, in his first campaign, Doncic posted a solid 21.2-points, 7.8-rebounds and 6.0 assists campaign for the Mavs.

Last season, the Slovenian point guard averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest. This season, Doncic is averaging 23.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest for the Mavs.

Ty Lue says Luka’s passing ability is like LeBron James, and his step-back is like James Harden, via @ScoopB. pic.twitter.com/Lh7cDpNySA — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 27, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers head coach, Ty Lue shared on Sunday that Doncic’s passing ability is ‘like LeBron James.’

Lue furthered his assertion by stating: “His step back is like James Harden.”

“He’s skilled,’ says Charlotte Hornets forward, Cody Martin.

“He’s a really, really big guard.”

Hornets’ Cody Martin on guarding Mavs’ Luka Doncic tonight: “I look forward to that challenge.” “He’s skilled.” “He’s a really, really big guard.” pic.twitter.com/2Xi2fE6FIE — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) December 30, 2020

Some believe that Doncic could become the NBA’s Most Valuable Player this season.

“He has the talent to do so,” Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“I’m hoping he’s a NBA Champion.”

Doncic was selected with the third overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 NBA draft.

“It’s a reason why LeBron said on the Road Trippin Podcast that, ‘I wanted to make Luka the brand of my sneaker,’ the first name on my sneaker under the LeBron James brand…” ESPN analyst, Kendrick Perkins told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“Because he knows how special he is. He sees a lot of himself in Luka.”

Earlier this week, Doncic’s Mavericks played the Charlotte Hornets and lost 118-99. Doncic finished the game with 12 points, two rebounds and five rebounds.

Following the game, Hornets rookie, LaMelo Ball who finished the game with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists marveled at playing against Doncic.

Lamelo on Luka: “Great experience” “He came from overseas just like me.” — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) December 31, 2020

“Great experience,” said Ball.

“He came from overseas just like me.”

A Chino Hills, California native, Ball, 19, was the Hornets’ third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, by way of the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League.

While overseas and playing in Australia, Ball averaged 17 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 31 minutes per game for the Illawarra Hawks.

While playing in Australia, Ball drew big crowds and got the attention of sneaker brands like Puma, Nike and Reebok. Ball signed a multi-year sneaker deal with Puma and a representation deal with Roc Nation Sports.

“What I like about Roc Nation is they don’t say what is good for us,” LaVar Ball, LaMelo Ball’s father told me back in the spring.

“They take care of us the same not like when they get around to it.”

Prior to playing in Australia, LaMelo Ball also played professional basketball overseas in Lithuania.

In the Hornets’ game against the Mavs, Ball also went 4-for-5 from downtown. “I feel like it spaces the floor,” he said.

LaMelo Ball on 3 pointers: “I was shooting it with confidence.” — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) December 31, 2020

“At the end of the day I was just shooting with confidence, pretty much.”

Currently the Hornets are 2-2 and in eight place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings. “We all locked in and played defense,” said Ball.

“Chemistry is getting way better.”

In addition to LaMelo Ball, Charlotte’s roster includes Terry Rozier, Devonte Graham, Malik Monk, Miles Bridges, Bismack Biyombo, Cody Zeller, PJ Washington and Gordon Hayward.

Hornets’ chemistry is at a premium.

Charlotte Hornets’ team chemistry w/ LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward is coming together rather quickly says Cody Martin. During media availability today, Martin shared that the team’s chemistry is coming together much quicker than he anticipated both on and off the court. pic.twitter.com/Q0ZwYEXMDR — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) December 30, 2020

Meanwhile back at the ranch: Doncic and the Mavericks are 1-3 and are in 12th place in the NBA’s Western Conference. Tonight, and tonight they’ll face a 2-2 Miami Heat who are in ninth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.