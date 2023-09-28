Magic Responds to Warriors Star Stephen Curry’s Claim as NBA’s Best Point Guard

Los Angeles Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson can’t help but respond to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry‘s claim as the NBA’s greatest point guard.

“Does the numbers say that, Zach?” Johnson’s retort to CBS Sports Radio’s Zach Gelb on his show.

“If he got more than five championships, if he got more than three Finals MVPs and three league MVPs, then he’s the greatest. If he got more than number one in assists all-time in the Finals, number two in double-doubles, number one in triple-doubles all-time in the NBA playoffs, number four in steals all-time in the playoffs, if he got more than those numbers, then he’s the best.”

“I’m just saying, if he got more than all those things, he’s the best. But the last time I checked, he doesn’t,” he added.

Who is the greatest point guard of all-time, @MagicJohnson or @StephenCurry30? Magic emphatically makes the case as to why it's still him‼️

In August, Curry boldly claimed he’s the best point guard ever on Gilbert Arena’s podcast.

“Yes, it’s me and Magic [Johnson]. Is that the conversation?” Curry told Arenas.

.@StephenCurry30 SAID HE'S THE BEST POINT GUARD EVER.

Michael Jordan, Johnson’s contemporary and widely recognized as the greatest NBA player of all time, came to the Lakers legend’s defense in a text to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith during one of his First Take episodes in August.

“Good morning, sir. Although [the] greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on the greatest point guard of all time with what you said. Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic. You must define point guard to really have a serious debate,” Jordan’s text read.

Warriors Sign Rudy Gay

The Warriors added veteran wing Rudy Gay to their training camp roster.

Gay, 37, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Warriors, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. hinted on their signing during Monday’s press conference.

“We’re bringing in a mix of different players that we think can do some different things, and we’ll evaluate in camp, but I don’t think we have our sights set on any one thing right now in terms of a guard, a big, a wing, a young player, an old player,” Dunleavy said during Monday’s press conference ahead of next week’s training camp. “We’re kind of open, and I think that’s a great position to be in where we have flexibility and can kind of evaluate to see what’s the best for our team.”

Why Warriors Did Not Sign Dwight Howard

The Warriors passed up on signing Dwight Howard since they felt they already had enough bigs in their current roster.

“We’ve got five guys that can play center in training camp,” Dunleavy said on Monday. “To me, it’s a position that you can’t play multiple of them. So, I want to make sure everybody gets enough reps, and I think that’s been our discussion with the coaching staff as well, and I think that’s the path we’ll head down from there again.”

The Warriors will rotate Kevon Looney, Draymond Green and Dario Saric at center, with rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis and Usman Garuba as insurance depth.