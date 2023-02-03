Magic Johnson Issues Strong Statement on Kyrie Irving Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have found themselves thrust into new trade rumors following Kyrie Irving’s decision to hand in a trade request to the Brooklyn Nets.

It would seem that Lakers legend and former front-office member, Magic Johnson, would be on board with a potential trade to acquire the superstar guard, with him taking to Twitter to share his approval.

Personally, I’d love to see Kyrie in the purple and gold. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 3, 2023

“Personally, I’d love to see Kyrie in the purple and gold,” Johnson Tweeted.

Irving, 30, spent this past summer being linked with the Lakers, as many saw him as the ideal replacement for Russell Westbrook, yet a move failed to materialize, and Irving seemed willing to see out the remainder of his current contract in Brooklyn.

However, now that Irving has decided to ask out of his current situation, a reunion with LeBron James seems to be a logical next step, especially if he still plans to challenge for an NBA championship in the next couple of years.

Irving is currently averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 48.6% from the field, 37.4% from deep, and 88.3% from the free-throw line.

Jeanie Buss Understands LeBron James’ Frustration

This season has not gone how the Lakers expected things to play out. The franchise currently finds itself 13th in the Western Conference and has been dealing with injuries to key players for the majority of the season.

Of course, Los Angeles is also dealing with a disjointed roster and a lack of perimeter shooting, too. When speaking on K[no]w Mercy with Stephen A. Smith, Jeanie Buss shared her sympathy with LeBron James, commenting on his fierce drive to win and discussing the significant burden he’s been carrying for the team this season.

.@JeanieBuss talks about LeBron James' work ethic and his determination to win in the newest episode. Watch now. pic.twitter.com/99aSBH8Qs4 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 30, 2023

“I mean, unless he’s winning, he’s not going to be happy. That’s him. That’s what drives him. And I could see why he would be frustrated. We’re all frustrated with, you know, we’re down four starters, and he’s our only remaining starter, and he’s gotta show up and play. And, the burden’s on him,” Buss said.

Yet, should the Lakers acquire Irving, either at the trade deadline or during the summer, they should have enough high-end talent to compete with the best teams in the league, assuming everybody remains healthy.