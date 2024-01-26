Lakers’ $45 Million Trade Target Draws New Interest From West Rival: Report

As the Dejounte Murray trade talks stalled, the Los Angeles Lakers have a backup trade target: Malcolm Brogdon. But the problem is they have plenty of competitors for the veteran point guard’s services.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Houston Rockets are the new team to keep an eye on in the Brogdon sweepstakes.

“In addition to the Knicks and Lakers, league personnel believe Brogdon has another team with a legitimate interest in his services: Houston, which has plenty of former Boston staffers who overlapped with Brogdon during his season with the Celtics,” Fischer reported on January 26.

Portland’s current asking price for Brogdon is a first-round pick, according to multiple reports.

The Lakers have already offered their 2029 first-round pick and a pick swap to the Hawks for the much younger and more athletic Murray. They only have one first-round pick to use in any in-season trade. It increases to three first-round picks if they stand pat and wait until the next NBA draft in June.

Is Malcolm Brogdon Worth the Lakers’ 2029 Pick?

If the Lakers cannot find a third team to take on D’Angelo Russell, whose inclusion is the sticking point in the potential Murray deal, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, will the Lakers settle with the 32-year-old Brogdon and use that 2029 first-rounder?

Brogdon has played 35 of Portland’s first 44 games, averaging a solid 15.7 points and 5.3 assists against only 1.5 turnovers per game. He is a much better defender than Russell, but his extensive injury history comes as a red flag for a Lakers team already hit by injuries this season.

Brogdon has not played more than 67 games in a single season over the last five years. Last season’s 67 regular-season games played represented his second-most appearances in a single season.

Brogdon is owed $45 million until next season when he could also be flipped again as an expiring salary.

LeBron James Makes All-Star History

Lakers superstar LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to be named to 20 All-Star teams, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 19.

James was named the captain of the West All-Stars after topping the fan votes and finishing second in both media and player votes.

“I give credit and a lot of respect to my fans who have been along with me through this whole 21-year journey,” James told reporters after the Lakers’ 141-132 win over the Chicago Bulls on January 25. “And voting me in as an All-Star starter for the 20th-consecutive time, just very humbled. Very blessed to be able to do what I love to do and just try to give back, give back to the game that’s given me over two decades. So, to be able to know this is the first time ever in NBA history to have this many All-Star starts or whatever the case might be, it’s very cool.”

Joining James in the starting five is Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors did not make it to the starting lineup for the first time in 10 years.

James, 39, is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists this season.

“I’ve exceeded anything that I ever dreamed about being in the NBA,” James said. “And I did that a long time ago. Everything else is just kind of extra credit. I’m very humbled by still being able to play the game I love and have these accomplishments along the way.”