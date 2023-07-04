Lakers Lose $60 Million Guard to Eastern Conference Contender: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have retooled some pieces on their roster in free agency but did keep many of their own free agents. Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves all got new contracts in recent weeks. One player who isn’t getting brought back is guard Malik Beasley.

The Lakers declined his player option prior to free agency and decided against bringing him back at a lower price. According to a July 3 tweet from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Beasley has signed a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Free agent Malik Beasley has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agent Brian Jungreis of Par-Lay Sports & Entertainment negotiated the contract. pic.twitter.com/QhsbJa6Ko8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2023

Prior to joining the Lakers at last season’s trade deadline, Beasley was averaging 13.4 points a game for the Utah Jazz. He dropped to 11.1 points a game in Los Angeles. That’s not a massive decline for a player going from a team that didn’t make the playoffs to a championship contender, but where Beasley really declined was in the playoffs. He played in 11 of 16 playoff games for an average of 8.3 minutes a game. In those minutes, he averaged only 3.0 points a game on 26.9% shooting from three. He had effectively fallen out of the Lakers’ rotation during the playoffs and wasn’t able to make the most of his minutes on the court.

Can Malik Beasley Turn Things Around on Milwaukee Bucks?

Malik Beasley has never been a great playoff performer. In 31 career playoff games, he’s averaging 6.4 points a game and only hitting 34.7% of his threes. In the regular season, he’s averaging 10.8 points a game on 37.8% 3-point shooting. The Bucks were the No. 1 seed in the NBA last year but were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat. They are a team that needs playoff performers.

While Beasley can’t be expected to have a positive impact in the playoffs, he could be a good regular season piece for the team. He led the NBA in 3-point shots made off the bench last season, per StatMuse. He’ll provide some strong offense off the bench for the Bucks. Going to a contender and accepting a lesser role could be good for Beasley if he hopes to secure a long-term contract next offseason. He’s only 26 and should have plenty left in the tank.

Max Christie Impresses in Summer League

Part of the reason the Lakers were able to let Malik Beasley walk was due to some exciting young players. Former second-round pick Max Christie didn’t see the floor much last season. He played in just 41 games for the team. However, he’s 20 years old and already showing signs of improvement. The NBA Summer League is currently taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Christie looked impressive in the Lakers’ July 3 loss to the Heat, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

“Christie lost his balance a couple of times while handling the ball, a clear sign he needs to continue to get stronger and build a sturdier center of gravity. He acknowledged passing up a couple of open 3s he should’ve taken, an area the Lakers’ coaching staff harped on during his rookie season,” Buha wrote.

“But there was a stark difference in the way he carried himself. He looks bigger, which he is. He has bulked up to about 205 pounds after entering the NBA in the mid-190s. But he’s also more mature and self-assured.”