Former Laker, 3x NBA All-Star Makes Major Career Decision: Report

When last we saw Marc Gasol in the NBA, the Spanish hoops legend had joined up with the Los Angeles Lakers in hopes of obtaining his second championship ring. Things didn’t work out as he hoped, however, as injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis essentially did the team in last season.

Moreover, Gasol was largely a shell of his former self throughout his run in the purple and gold.

So, when the Lakers dealt him to the Memphis Grizzlies in September, it looked to be the end of his career. His days as an elite player were long behind him and the trade afforded him the opportunity to retire with the franchise that made him a three-time All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year.

Now, though, it looks like Gasol isn’t quite ready to hang up his hi-tops and call it a night.

As relayed by Catalunya Radio, via BasketNews, Gasol is likely getting back in the game with Basquet Girona. That’s the lower-division club he founded in 2014 in the same city where he played just before joining the Grizz. Gasol has served as the team’s president in addition to being an owner.

No official announcement has been made yet, but Gasol seemingly hinted at his plans by tweeting a picture of one of Tintin’s Thomson and Thompson characters wearing Girona’s colors and positioning himself to dive into something.

If Gasol does jump in with Girona, he could be in line for a December 3 debut with the club. The 36-year-old has been working out with the team in recent weeks in preparation for a possible return to the hardwood.

“For now, I’m working out, and then we’ll see what I’m going to do. I’m at a point where I want to see for how long I will be able to keep playing and what I’ll feel like doing when I’m in the best possible condition,” he said earlier this month, as translated by BasketNews.

Before the latest development, it was reported that his old friend and longtime national team cohort, Juan Carlos Navarro, was attempting to lure him to FC Barcelona Basquet, via Sportando.

Gasol’s Incredible Career

Although his latter days with the Lakers left something to be desired, there’s no doubting Gasol’s status as one of the best big men of his time. Along with point guard Mike Conley, he defined the Grit ‘n Grind era of Grizzlies basketball.

Over 11 seasons in Memphis, the 6-foot-11 center played in 769 games and averaged 15.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest. Along the way, he helped the team make seven straight trips to the NBA Playoffs; in 2013, Memphis made it to the Western Conference Finals.

Gasol was traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and played a key role in helping the team win a title that year.

