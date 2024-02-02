Lakers Reach out to Grizzlies for Marcus Smart: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers tried to pry away Marcus Smart from the Memphis Grizzlies to no avail.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Lakers are one of the two teams who reached out to the Grizzlies to inquire about the former Defensive Player of the Year.

“While several clubs — including the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, sources said — have phoned Memphis about obtaining defensive stalwart Marcus Smart, the Grizzlies have shut down any overtures for the veteran guard, sources said,” Fischer reported on February 2.

Memphis acquired Smart from Boston in a three-team trade, to pair him up with Ja Morant. But injuries prevented the Grizzlies from realizing their vision.

Smart has only played 20 games so far in Memphis this season due to a right-finger injury. He is expected to be out for 6 weeks. On the other hand, Morant suffered a season-ending right shoulder injury.

Smart averaged a career-high 14.5 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.1 3s made for Memphis when he was healthy.

Shorthanded Lakers Shocked Celtics

The Lakers have just stunned Smart’s former team, the Celtics, 114-105, on Thursday, February 2, despite playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Austin Reaves led the Lakers with a season-high 32 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers. D’Angelo Russell, who had been the subject of trade rumors, added 16 points, 14 assists and 8 rebounds for the Lakers who improved to 25-25.

“We’re all talented players. And this was an opportunity to show the world what you can do,” Reaves said after the massive win via NBA.com. “Before the game we came together and was like, ‘Look, the least we can do is we can do is go out there and play as hard as we can and live with the results.”

The Lakers caught the Celtics at their worst stretch this season as they have lost 3 of its last 5 at TD Garden after a red-hot 20-0 start at home.

Jayson Tatum bled for 23 points on 21 shots for the Celtics. His co-star, Jaylen Brown, was worse with only 8 points on 4 of 12 shooting.

LeBron James’ Agent Slams Trade Rumors

With trade rumors swirling about James, his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, came out in the open and flatly denied it.

“LeBron won’t be traded, and we aren’t asking to be,” Paul was quoted telling ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on February 2.

The trade rumors sparked like wildfire after James’ cryptic post of an hourglass emoji on X, formerly Twitter, following their back-to-back losses to Houston and Atlanta before they headed to Boston.

⌛️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 31, 2024

James was unbothered by the rumors, as he and Davis animatedly cheered and gave pointers to their teammates during the Lakers’ stunning upset of the Celtics.

The 39-year-old Lakers superstar has a $51.4 million player option for next season.

His future with the Lakers had been the subject of speculation amid the team’s recent struggles and with his son, Bronny James, eligible to enter the NBA Draft in June.

James, who is dealing with soreness in his left ankle, is also questionable to play on Saturday, February 3, against the red-hot New York Knicks at his favorite arena, the Madison Square Garden.