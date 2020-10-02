Markieff Morris Backtracks on Controversial Anthony Davis Comments

Markieff Morris’ simple compliment of his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis caused quite the stir after Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Shortly after the Lakers defeated the Heat 116-98, Morris spoke to the media and called Davis “the best player in the world.” Some took this as a slight to LeBron James, arguably the greatest player of all-time.

“It’s easy for AD,” Morris told reporters after Davis dropped 34 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks in his Finals debut. “Like I’ve been saying since I got on this team, honestly, if you ask me … we got LeBron [James], but I think he’s the best player in the world.

“He [does] it on both ends, he’s doing it consistently every night, he gives you what you ask for every night.”

Morris also called James the best player in the world shortly after, although his endorsement of AD is what got the headlines.

“[LeBron] has this will to win that’s like no other,” Morris said of James. “He wants it bad so he’s coming out and competing at the highest level possible. He’s the best player in the world. There’s no other way to look at it.”

Morris’ statement made the rounds as the topic of conversation on the internet and talk shows, so he came out to clarify what he was trying to say.

“Lol I also said LeBron was the best player too,” Morris wrote. “We got the best two!

No Jealousy Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Regardless of what Morris was trying to say, there were no hard feelings in the Lakers locker room. James has long been an admirer of Davis and reportedly petitioned to get him in purple and gold. If people think Davis is the best player in the world, that’s no reason to lose sleep for James — he’s just happy to have him on his side.

“We’re not jealous of each other,” James said, per Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register. “I think that’s the best thing.

“I believe jealousy creeps in a lot, and that is the absolute contrary of what we are,” James added. “We know who we are. We know what we’re about. We want the best, seriously, every single day, both on and off the floor, for one another.”

Davis echoed those sentiments from James.

“I think that’s what makes it work, knowing that we trust one another to make reads, to make calls,” Davis told reporters. “We’re able to talk to one another. Some guys on some teams are afraid to jump on the star player, and it’s everyone on our team. Our team, a guy can tell a guy something, and we know it’s coming from a great place and we know it’s coming from a guy who wants to win.”

Heat Stars Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic Doubtful

While things couldn’t be going better for the Lakers, the Heat have a world of problems following the Game 1 blowout. If they hope to make a comeback, it’ll likely be without stars Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic, who are both doubtful for Game 2.

Adebayo was diagnosed with a neck strain, while Dragic suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot. Adebayo has averaged 17.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game and was a key to defending Davis. Dragic averaged 19.9 points in the playoffs.

Up 1-0, the Lakers are -1400 to win the title, meaning it would take a $1400 to win $100. The Lakers are 9.5-point favorites for Game 2.

