Lakers Veteran Becomes Good Luck Charm for Clippers

Markieff Morris is still making an impact on the NBA Playoffs despite the Los Angeles Lakers being bounced in the first round by the Phoenix Suns.

Markieff has become a good luck charm for the Clippers and his twin brother Marcus Morris. In the two postseason games where Markieff has been in attendance, Marcus has been scorching from 3-point land, going a combined 12 of 15 from deep.

Markieff was courtside when the Clippers put away the Mavericks 126-111 and Marcus was 7 of 9 on 3-pointers. He was also in attendance at Staples Center on Monday night when his brother hit 5 of 6 threes in a 118-104 victory over Utah to even their Western Conference Semifinal series 2-2.

Morris is just 11 of 45 (24.4%) from beyond the arc in all of the Clippers’ other playoff games combined.

Tyronn Lue on Markieff Morris: ‘We’re going to Take Him to Utah’

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue joked about the team’s new good luck charm after the game when asked about Marcus Morris’ performance.

“His brother was here,” Lue said in response to a question about what changed with his veteran forward. “We’re going to take him to Utah with us, too. Taking his shots. Taking them with confidence. We have a lot of confidence in him and taking shots and tonight we needed everything, going five-for-five in the first half, that was just great and got us off to a good start.”

Despite the pleas, Markieff won’t be coming to Utah — at least according to his brother.

“No, won’t be coming to Utah. I don’t know if anybody want to go to Utah,” Marcus Morris said in his postgame press conference. “He’s going to stick it out here in L.A. and we’ll see him when we come back.”

Markieff could only laugh at all the mentions he was getting following the Clippers’ big win.

Marcus Morris spoke previously on the boost his brother provides when in attendance.

“He’s watching it from a basketball mind and showing me stuff, telling me to slow down,” Marcus Morris said. “Just little things that he sees during the game, and you know, obviously it helps. He’s always coaching me. We’ve been doing that since we were kids, so I wouldn’t expect anything less. …

“He can talk to me with his mask on and I know what he talking about. So it’s just, you know, we’ve had that forever.”

Markieff Morris Hoping to Stay With Lakers

Markieff Morris will be looking for a new deal next season but has been very transparent that he wants to remain in purple and gold.

“There’s nowhere else I would rather be,” Morris said in his exit interview. “I feel like this is home for me. This is definitely where I want to be, man. I think we’ve got a good shot of running it back next year. I think I will be here man. If everything is lined up the way it’s supposed to, I’ll be back next year.”

Thanks for the love and the support from #LakersNation this year! It was good to see you guys back in the staples! I know we came up short but we got some unfinished business!! I’ll just leave it at that! #Lakeshow — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) June 6, 2021

Markieff battled through his own shooting slumps this season and fell out of the Lakers rotation at times. He managed just 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in a little under 20 minutes per game. He shot 31.1% on his 3-pointers, which was the second-worse mark of his career.

