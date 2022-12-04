Matt Barnes Drops Truth Bomb on Lakers Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are starting to see an upturn in fortunes, primarily due to the exceptional performances Anthony Davis has been providing his team to start the season.

Throughout his first 19 games of the season, Davis is averaging 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 59.9% from deep and 29.2% from three-point range, thus giving him a shot at earning MVP honors if he can sustain this current level of play.

Speaking on a December 3 episode of the LADE Podcast, Matt Barnes shared his belief that if Davis had the mindset and drive of Giannis Antetokounmpo, he would arguably be the greatest player in NBA History.

Lamar says AD is more SKILLED than Giannis. Matt Barnes agrees. Agree or disagree? (Via @TheLADEShow) pic.twitter.com/IEgCUgbvUc — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) December 4, 2022

“Giannis has that different motor and mindset. Oh, it would be over (if Davis had Giannis’ mindset), it would be the best player ever created. We’re talking pure talent? Name someone that has more talent than Anthony Davis. He could be a Defensive Player of the Year. He could be an MVP. He could shoot the 3. He could shoot the midrange. He can get you off the dribble. He can post you up. He could dunk, he could block shots. I mean, come on, man. I think, hands down, if AD had Giannis’ mind and motor, it’d be over, it would be unfair. God knew not to do that, though. It’d be unfair,” Barnes said.

While Davis’ skillset is unquestionable, there are still some lingering health concerns, with the superstar forward having missed considerable time over the past two seasons. Still, if Davis can remain healthy and sustain his current level of play, he will certainly enter discussions for best player in the league in the not-too-distant future.

Davis Issued Challenge by Darvin Ham

Following the Lakers’ November 18 victory over the Detroit Pistons, Darvin Ham used his post-game press conference to issue a challenge to Davis, imploring the dominant big man to become the focal point of the Lakers’ offense moving forward.

“He’s been a big force for us all year and tonight was no different,” Darvin Ham on AD’s performance (38 PTS, 16 REB, 4 BLK) in the #Lakers win over the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/tBHAiQKZNT — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 19, 2022

“He’s been a big force for us all year, and tonight was no different…I think it’s extremely important (Davis remaining aggressive), I mean, just trying to sustain Bron when he comes back, being efficient with his minutes and efficient with his wear and tear. AD has to be the leading force, the leading charge, in terms of how we want to play inside-outside basketball, pressure on the rim, pressure in the paint constantly,” Ham said.

If Davis is going to become the Lakers’ primary offensive weapon, they will need LeBron James to accept a role change willingly, one that would see the veteran superstar become a secondary option behind Davis – although that could also work in LeBron’s favor long-term.

LeBron Hints at Willingness to Accept Role Change

On November 30, LeBron James discussed his willingness to take a step back in the role for Davis to continue leading the charge for the Lakers, noting that he believes he can assume a secondary place within the offense.

"I don't have to rely on super duper athleticism to be effective." – LeBron James shares his thought on his game evolving throughout the years and Russell Westbrook's infectious energy. pic.twitter.com/xaaHqziIEC — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 1, 2022

“We won a championship together. I think this is what, year four for us? I think, Maybe? I don’t need to have a talk with AD about if I come back you need to defer. No. AD be AD, and we’ll figure it out around him. I’ll figure it out, I’m ok with that, and I can do that. But, we’re gonna keep the ball in AD’s hands, and when he’s rebounding like he did tonight, he’s blocking shots, super engaged. It’s our job as a lot of the ball handlers, mine, Dias, Austin, Russ, to get him the ball, and we did that tonight,” LeBron said.

The Lakers are back in action on December 4, when they face off against the Washington Wizards, and we get another look at how the Lakers will look with Davis leading the charge.