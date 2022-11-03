Matt Ryan Casts Bold Prediction for LeBron James After Lakers Heroics

Matt Ryan is riding a wave of momentum following his game-winning shot for the Los Angeles Lakers against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 2.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon following the game, Ryan noted how he hopes clutch moments like those will help him gain trust among his new Laker teammates, with LeBron being atop of his list.

What a scene in LA last night. The Boston Celtics saw Matt Ryan do the same thing, over and over, in a DC gym when almost no one else was watching in February, which is how he made the NBA. The Lakers are glad the Celtics were there. @TheAthleticNBA https://t.co/WESimUgYdb — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) November 3, 2022

“Every day I’ve got to come in and prove I’m the best shooter in the gym. The biggest difference between what I’ve experienced so far in the NBA compared to prior teams is just the trust between teammates. Being on the Lakers now and playing with such prestigious players, I find myself open a lot but not getting the ball because the trust isn’t there yet…Playing with LeBron, who has had just so much success in his career and has had success with shooters, I think a time is coming where he’s really gonna look at me, like one of those next really good shooters that he has. At least, that’s what I can hope for,” Ryan told Vardon for a November 2 article.

Knocking down perimeter shots is precisely why the Lakers acquired Ryan during the off-season, yet it’s unlikely anyone envisioned head coach Darvin Ham drawing up a game-winning play for him at any point this season. However, that’s precisely what the rookie coach did, executing a ‘turn flare,’ Ham ensured his best three-point shooter would be in position, with enough space, to get a quality shot off, and the sophomore sharpshooter didn’t disappoint.

Ryan has participated in five games for the Lakers so far, averaging 14 minutes per game and providing them with 6.2 points and a rebound per contest while shooting 45% from deep on four attempts per game.

Anthony Davis Excited For Upcoming Season

Losing the first five games of the season is never going to fill you with optimism for the season ahead. Yet, it would seem that the Lakers’ two consecutive victories to snap their losing streak have ensured Anthony Davis has found a renewed excitement for what the Lakers can achieve this season.

Speaking to the media on November 2, Davis noted how things finally seem to be clicking among his teammates and why that can only bode well for the future.

"It's starting to click… guys are staying ready, coming in, and playing well…" Anthony Davis on the @Lakers chemistry after their OT win! pic.twitter.com/4nxpCu341o — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022

“Just kept fighting, trying to stay in this moment of remembering how winning feels. We want to continue to do it…It’s starting to click, starting to find things. Find rotations, find situations where we were really good. And guys are staying ready, coming in, and playing well. We’re starting to put everything together,” Davis said.

Davis was in solid form for the Lakers in their game against the Pelicans, providing his team with 20 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and a steal while shooting 47.1% from the field on 8-of-17 shooting.

LeBron Played While Sick

If you had seen LeBron playing on November 2, you would have assumed it was just another regular-season game for him. Flirting with a triple-double, LeBron dropped 20 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists on 39.1% shooting. However, when speaking to the media following the Lakers’ latest victory, the veteran superstar revealed he had been dealing with a severe cold and wasn’t 100% throughout the contest.

LeBron James (20 pts, 10 reb, 8 ast) said he's been sick and in bed since Sunday after the game and will return to rest after the presser. pic.twitter.com/V54lOykbtd — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 3, 2022

“I’ve been better. Today was the first day I got out of bed since Sunday night, since after the game. Something going around, and it hit me pretty good. Hurt me to my soul to miss the Halloween party with all my guys on Monday. Didn’t know if I was going to have enough energy today, but, you know, try to mash up something to help us win the game, whatever I can, so. But, as soon as I leave here, I’m going right back to the bed for sure,” LeBron said.

The Lakers will be back in action on Friday, November 4, when they face off against the Utah Jazz, in what they hope will be their third successive victory.