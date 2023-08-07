Mavericks Owner Makes Ominous Claim About Lakers’ LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers may need to keep a close eye on the Dallas Mavericks.

During an appearance on “The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff” on August 3, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban suggested that, while he is not on the team right now, Dallas is where Lakers star LeBron James wants to be.

Cuban offered up James’ name when asked to name some players by Althoff who responded by saying she liked James and asking if he was on the Mavericks.

“No, he’s not,” Cuban said. “He wants to be.”

Rumors that James could be heading to the Mavericks at some point really began in earnest when former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving said he would try recruiting James to come play in the Lone Star State. According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, Irving texted James about the idea.

And James’ response was not a clear and definite “no”, but instead the Lakers star left the door open for a possible reunion, this time in Texas.

Was told that Kyrie asked LeBron to come to Dallas and play for the Mavs. LeBron’s reply on the phone was: “I’ll think about it.” https://t.co/3cnC2eekbe pic.twitter.com/Bx4WJy6Y6c — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) June 7, 2023

James is starting a two-year, $99 million contract this coming season. But he can opt out and become an unrestricted free agent after this coming season.

He was also spotted alongside former teammate and current Mavericks assistant Jared Dudley during Lionel Messi‘s debut for Inter Miami on July 21.

LeBron James’ Plans to Play With Son Have Changed

His most preferred landing spot, if he goes the route of free agency, has been mostly wherever his son, Bronny James, lands based on previous comments made by the Lakers star.

The elder James has backed off the push to play alongside his son, however, which does leave room for more possible destinations in theory. But he seems to be in a good place with the Lakers, and owner Jeannie Buss has already said they will be retiring his jersey when he does finally hang it up for good.

The Lakers plan to retire LeBron’s jersey upon him being inducted into the basketball hall of fame 🔥 Will it be No. 6 or No. 23 👀 pic.twitter.com/fB32F4Fvt2 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 28, 2023

Heading into his aged-39 season, James also needs a team to be built a certain type of way, even more so than he did at his physical peak.

And, as Cuban alluded to, they have already built their roster around a different heliocentric player. Asked by Althoff if he was trying to get James to the Mavericks a la Irving’s wishes, Cuban delivered a quick “no”.

“We have this guy named Luka Doncic,” Cuban said.

To Cuban’s point, Doncic and James ranked second and sixth, respectively, in usage rate among qualifiers last season, per Basketball Reference.

LeBron James’ Future With Lakers Remains Uncertain

As one anonymous Western Conference executive told Heavy Sports NBA insider Sean Deveney, the Lakers have made their intentions quite clear through their actions

“You sign AD to this deal, there is the Klutch connection there, and LeBron has a certain level of responsibility for what Davis does with the Lakers,” the exec told Heavy Sports. “The message to LeBron is that they want him there and AD signing that is a message, too. It paves the way for these two guys to stay together for the foreseeable.”

Potential tampering violations aside, Cuban’s remarks bring a key issue into focus.

The Lakers locked up Anthony Davis through the 2027-28 season on a three-year, $186 million contract extension this offseason and have added several pieces to a roster coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance.

There aren’t but three other teams that can say that, and only two of them can lay claim to doing even more than that putting L.A. in a better spot than nearly 87% of the NBA. That would seem tough for any player to walk away from.

Even for a player as great as James still is heading into his 21st NBA season.