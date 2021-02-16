Lakers Could Target Former Top-10 Pick in ‘Surprise’ Trade, Says Analyst

With the trade deadline just a bit over a month away, teams are likely to start making deals. The Los Angeles Lakers probably won’t make any big trades but they could try to find a low-risk, low-reward type player. Anthony Davis is banged up right now so the team could look to add some size.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes that the Lakers could take a shot on Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba:

If he’s available for cheap, the Lakers should make the phone call. He probably won’t help for this championship run—though maybe his length alone would add something in the right matchup—but maybe he could blossom in a way that contributes to a later one. If the Lakers have dynasty dreams, they’ll need more up-and-comers to travel through the pipelines, and this might be the path to a bargain blue-chipper.

Bamba was the sixth overall pick by the Magic in the 2018 draft but hasn’t done much of anything on the court. He’s only averaging 14.4 minutes a game over his career and 5.6 points. He’s only 22-years-old so it’s always possible he could turn things around. There’s talent there, he just hasn’t figured out how to utilize it.

Bamba Would Likely Cost Nothing in Trade

Bamba could be an interesting player for the Lakers to take a look at due to the fact that it wouldn’t cost much to make a trade for him. The team could use some more size with Davis injured and Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee leaving Los Angeles in the offseason.

As Buckley pointed out, Bamba likely wouldn’t have much of a role on the team. The Lakers are playing for a championship right now and can’t afford to give minutes to a project. That said, the NBA is currently littered with players that couldn’t stick in Los Angeles but are having success elsewhere. Jordan Clarkson will probably be the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, Julius Randle is developing into a star in New York and Brandon Ingram and D’Angelo Russell have played in All-Star games. Perhaps it’s time for the Lakers to get their own castaway that develops into a good player.

Lakers Could Skip Trade Deadline

The Lakers are bound to be involved in myriad trade rumors as the trade deadline approaches but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they don’t make any moves. Last season, the team was linked to a number of players and didn’t end up making a move. They waited until the buyout market heated up and landed Markieff Morris, who was a strong addition for them.

The Lakers are also likely to take a look at the buyout market this season. There should be some notable players who become available. Los Angeles doesn’t really have a lot to offer in trades but they can offer a lot to free agents. Every player wants to win a championship and joining the Lakers would give a lot of guys their best chance at winning.

