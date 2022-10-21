Lakers Strongly Considering Signing 10-Year NBA Vet After Workout

The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in signing veteran free agent wing Moe Harkless after hosting him for a workout this week.

Harkless was released by the Rockets at the end of camp and has remained a free agent. The initial report on the Lakers’ interest in Harkless came from Marc Stein via his Substack.

“There were also some fresh rumbles this week that the Lakers have given some internal consideration to the merits of free agent swingman Moe Harkless, who is only a career 32.0% shooter from deep but theoretically helps address a lack of reliable wings that is almost as glaring as the Lakers’ shooting deficiencies,” Stein reported on October 21.

Shams Charania of The Athletic added to the report and doubled down on the Lakers’ interest in Harkless.

“The Lakers brought in 10-year NBA veteran Moe Harkless for a free agent workout and meetings this week,” Charania reported. “Sources tell me the Lakers are considering a potential signing to bolster their wing and frontcourt depth. Harkless is among the top remaining players on the open market.”

Lakers Have Had Started Season Shooting Miserably

Harkless last played for the Kings, appearing in 47 games and averaging 18.4 minutes per contest. He notched 4.6 points per game and shot 30.7% from beyond the arc. He’s a far cry from a sharpshooter but might be able to give the Lakers more than what they’re getting now out of their wings.

The Lakers have had a miserable start shooting the ball this season. They shot just 35% from the field and 20% from beyond the arc as a team in a loss to the Clippers, with Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook going a combined 0-18 from the field. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker accounted for 76 of the Lakers’ 97 points.

“Our offense is producing great looks,” head coach Darvin Ham said. “We just got to step up and knock them down.”

The poor shooting performance came after James had some strong words about the team’s roster construction following an ugly opening loss to the Warriors.

“I mean, I don’t know. I think we’re getting great looks and I think there also could be some teams giving us great looks,” James told reporters. “To be completely honest, we’re not a team that’s constructed of great shooting. And that’s just what the truth of the matter is. It’s not like we’re sitting here with a bunch of lasers on our team. But that doesn’t deter us from still trying to get great shots. When you get those opportunities, you take them. But we’re not sitting here with a bunch of 40-plus [percent] career 3-point shooting guys.”

Lakers Have to Consider Westbrook Trade Soon

A significant cloud hanging over the Lakers is the situation with Westbrook, who has been embroiled in trade rumors. The team is expected to wait around 20 games to make any kind of move, but his comments and play might expedite that timeline.

There was talk about Westbrook coming off the bench but he’s started the first two games of the season. He was benched late in the loss to the Clippers with the game still in striking distance, with the Lakers opting instead to go with Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker around James and Davis.

When the Lakers deal Westbrook, they’ll aim to cure their shooting woes with the return. One target that has been repeatedly floated is Pacers guard Buddy Hield, who could also be packaged with big man Myles Turner. However, the Lakers have limited resources to make a move and have to make sure it’s one that can help push the squad closer to a title.