Lakers Big Man Montrezl Harrell Calls Out Raptors After Ejection

Montrezl Harrell spent most of the Los Angeles Lakers 110-101 blowout victory in the locker room on Tuesday, getting tossed in the first quarter following a scuffle with Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby.

Harrell had no regrets following the game, getting to watch the Lakers cruise to victory on a TV in the locker room. LA led by more than 30 points in the third quarter.

“I didn’t get an explanation,” Harrell said in his postgame press conference. “I went over there to defend my teammate, just like I would do any other time. I’d do it for any other player or if it was to happen again. That’s not the way you do things. He literally grabbed his leg and dropped him right on his back. … It’s wrong and I don’t think I did anything wrong to be ejected, but it is what it is.”

Harrell is a fiery competitor and has never been shy to step up for a teammate and show emotion on the court.

“My beef is with anybody who doesn’t have a Lakers jersey on,” Harrell said with a big smile. “It’s as simple as that. My beef was with anyone not wearing a white jersey.”

Harrell took off his jersey and held up the peace sign on the way down the tunnel at Amalie Arena, which had some fans in attendance.

“They enjoyed it, I got cheers from it, and — like I said — I didn’t do anything wrong,” Harrell said when asked who the duces were for.

Schroder Calls Out Anunoby: ‘Totally Unnecessary’

As Harrell pointed out, Schroder was tossed around during the altercation. The Lakers guard initially went back to the locker room before returning to action.

“I just tried to foul him hard so he wouldn’t get an and-one, but what he did was totally unnecessary. You have to go to WWE with that,” Schroder told reporters.

Schroder said that he thanked Harrell after the game and would be willing to do the same for anyone in purple and gold.

“We’re brothers, we’re family,” Schroder said. “I told him I’d do the same thing for him. I’m thankful for that.”

Schroder finished the game with 12 points and 9 assists.

Lakers Rebound After Miserable Performance Against Clippers

After being held to just 86 points in a loss to the Clippers on Sunday, the Lakers exploded for their best half of basketball without Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

The Lakers had 68 points at the half and hit at a 45% clip from beyond the arc for the game. Seven players had multiple 3-point baskets made, including Alex Caruso, who was 3-of-4 on deep shots off the bench.

“Some days you make shots, some days you don’t. You always have to keep that in perspective,” said Caruso, who finished with 13 points. “I think we were just playing through whatever they gave us defensively.”

The Lakers continue their extended road trip on Thursday against the Miami Heat in a rematch of the NBA Finals.

