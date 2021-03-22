Eastern Conference Team Has ‘Called’ Lakers About Top Role Player: Report

For a while, it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers were content to sit out the trade deadline and wait to see what’s available on the buyout market. The injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis could throw a wrench in those plans. Both of the superstars could miss multiple more weeks before they are healthy enough to return.

The trade deadline is closing in so it’s not outside of the realm of possibility that the Lakers try to swing a big trade in an effort to stay above water while their stars get healthy. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Los Angeles could be open to trading Montrezl Harrell and the Charlotte Hornets have an interest.

“The Hornets could find that frontcourt depth in Memphis’ Gorgui Dieng, whom the Grizzlies are looking to move before his contract expires at the end of the season,” Fischer wrote. “Charlotte has also called the Lakers about Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles’ bruising center, sources said, and the reigning champions appear willing to entertain offers.”

Harrell has been an important player for the Lakers. He’s averaging 14.7 points a game, which is fourth on the team. The team would have to make sure they’re getting a good return before they consider trading the reigning Sixth Man of the Year.

What Could Hornets Offer Lakers?

The Hornets’ top three players are Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball. Harrell probably won’t get the Lakers any of those three in return. A possible target who would make sense is Devonte’ Graham. He’s a career 37.2% 3-point, which would help Los Angeles. He’s also averaging 13.2 points a game, which is fourth-best on the Hornets.

However, a Harrell for Graham swap wouldn’t make sense for the Lakers. He’s too valuable. Perhaps the Hornets could throw in Malik Monk, who is shooting 41.8% from three. That kind of shooting would help the Lakers in a significant way. While adding Graham and Monk would help fix some of the team’s biggest issues, losing an impact player like Harrell would be tough.

Malik Monk 36 Points, 9 Threes Full Highlights vs Heat | February 1, 2021 | 2020-21 NBA SeasonMalik Monk 36 Pts 6 Reb 2 Ast Full Highlights | Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat | February 1, 2021 | 2020-21 NBA Season 📌 SHOP OUR NBA MERCH COLLAB: hoh.world 📌 Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights/ 📌 Follow our TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Facebook: facebook.com/houseofhighlights1 📌 Follow our Twitter: twitter.com/HoHighlights 📌 SUBSCRIBE, LIKE &… 2021-02-02T03:14:58Z

Trading Harrell Makes Sense if They Sign Andre Drummond

If the Lakers want to trade Harrell, the Hornets might not be the best trade partner. Now, if they know that they’re going to sign Andre Drummond when he hits the buyout market, things could be interesting. Adding Drummond, Graham and Monk and losing Harrell might help the Lakers.

They’d fix their shooting issues while also getting a starting center who can score a lot of points. Marc Gasol would serve as the backup center, which would probably be preferable for Los Angeles. Having Drummond on the roster makes Harrell a luxury. The Lakers wouldn’t have a need for an undersized backup center. If the team adds Drummond and keeps Harrell, that doesn’t really fix their 3-point shooting issue. They are 22nd in the NBA in 3-point shooting which isn’t a recipe for success. Perhaps trading Harrell to add shooters is a smart move, but only if they can land Drummond or another capable big man.

