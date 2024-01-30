Insider Names Lakers Player Most Likely to Be Traded

Despite D’Angelo Russell‘s recent hot streak, the Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard remains as their top trade candidate.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst named Russell for obvious reasons.

“Russell waived his right to veto trades as part of his deal last summer. Clearly, the Lakers viewed him as a possible trade option back then and his $17 million deal fits into that mode. Russell has been linked in talks over a potential deal for [Dejounte] Murray, but Russell also just had his best three weeks of the season,” Windhorst wrote on January 30.

The 27-year-old Russell averaged 27.0 points and 6.2 assists while shooting 51.2% from the field and 50% from the 3-point line since he returned to the starting line nine games ago. The Lakers posted a 5-9 record and have outscored their opponents by 23 points in that span when Russell was on the floor, per Statmuse.

Still, the Lakers’ maddening inconsistency and the lack of point-of-attack defense could lead to Russell getting moved for a two-way guard at the trade deadline or as a salary ballast in a deal for a game-changing star in the offseason.

If the Lakers stand pat at the trade deadline, they will have access to three first-round picks beginning in June’s NBA Draft.

On January 23, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers have internally discussed the possibility of chasing a star above Murray’s tier in the offseason.

“The Lakers have discussed internally the possibility of packaging three picks, along with players they already have on their books, to pursue a bona fide star, such as Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers or Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, team sources told ESPN, “McMenamin wrote.

Hawks Coach Against Trading Dejounte Murray Away

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Atlanta Hawks are facing opposition from within their organization in a potential trade involving Trae Young’s backcourt partner.

“Another interesting wrinkle to emerge on the Murray front: League sources say Coach Quin Snyder has lobbied the Hawks to keep him,” Stein wrote in his substack newsletter on January 29.

Murray has played well amid the trade rumors, which convinced Snyder that he is a keeper as the Hawks have climbed back into the play-in picture.

The former All-Star guard is averaging 21.4 points on 38.8% 3-point shooting, which would be career-high if he can sustain it.

LeBron James Frustrated After Losing to Dillon Brooks, Rockets

LeBron James‘ double-double (23 points and 10 assists) went down the drain as the Houston Rockets ran away with the win with a 14-8 finishing kick for a 135-119 victory.

He was a picture of frustration after the game.

“[We] just didn’t get back,” James told reporters on January 29. “You just have a sense of care factor. We didn’t have no care factor in those last two and a half minutes.”

It was a sorry loss for the Lakers who nearly came back from a 30-point deficit. The loss snapped the Lakers’ two-game winning streak.

James had another run-in with his no. 1 villain, Dillon Brooks. This time, the Rockets enforcer smacked him in the face and baited Jarred Vanderbilt into ejection.

James was in no mood to talk about Brooks.

“Next question,” he answered when a reporter tried to get his comment about Brooks’s antics.