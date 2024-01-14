Lakers’ Trade Target Dejounte Murray Could Be Packaged With $90M Forward: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers could expand a potential Dejounte Murray trade for a more affordable price as the Atlanta Hawks are looking to get rid of their other big salaries on their books.

According to The Athletic’s John Hollinger, a former front-office executive with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Hawks could use Murray as the bait to dump Clint Capela or De’Andre Hunter.

“League sources say the Hawks have had continued chatter on potential Murray deals,” Hollinger wrote on January 14. “Some will tell you they’re getting close to the finish line, while others will say the Hawks are still on a fishing expedition to determine the trade value for him and other key players (such as Hunter and Capela).

The overly optimistic extensions for Capela (one more year left at $22.2 million) and Hunter (three years left after this one for a total of $70 million) also have handcuffed the Hawks’ team-building. Part of the appeal of trading Murray just months after he agreed to a four-year, $114 million extension is that his contract could be the bait to stuff Capela or especially Hunter into a deal.

On the other hand, there’s little chance they get anything close to what they gave up to acquire him.”

The Hawks sought Immanuel Quickley and a first-round pick in their previous trade talks with the Knicks, according to Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike.

That was very close to what they gave up: three first-round picks and a pick swap as the Toronto Raptors valued Quickley equivalent to two first-round picks.

Absorbing Hunter’s contract might help the Lakers negotiate a package without giving up Austin Reaves.

Lakers’ Alternative Trade Option

If the Hawks insist on a Reaves for Murray swap without getting more value, NBA front office insider Bobby Marks suggested an alternative trade option for Rob Pelinka.

“If I’m the Lakers, I’d see about Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan, but you might have to give up Austin Reaves in that type of deal. DeRozan could become a free agent, and Caruso’s got one of the better contracts.”

DeRozan would give the Lakers the third scoring punch while Caruso’s return could solve the Lakers’ perimeter defensive woes.

However, the Bulls have not indicated that Caruso is available.

NBA Exec Wonders if Lakers Can Expand Dejounte Murray Trade

An NBA executive pitched an expanded trade idea to ESPN’s Zach Lowe if the Hawks insist on getting Reaves back in the potential Murray deal.

“I had an [NBA] executive from another team spitball with me yesterday (January 11), could the Lakers, if Reaves is involved, construct a bigger deal where they get Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovich, the sharpshooter they so badly need? Now that’s got to include Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, more draft compensation and Jalen Hood-Schifino,” Lowe said on “NBA Today” on January 12.

The Lakers are only limited to one first-round pick (2029) and three picks swaps (2026, 2028 and 2030) to offer in any in-season trade.

Reaves, the player Hawks covet from the Lakers roster, holds the key to a potential Murray trade.