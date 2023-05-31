Lakers Interested in Acquiring Timberwolves Star: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in acquiring a player from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Peter Dewey of Lakers Daily, the Lakers would like to sign Naz Reid this summer in unrestricted free agency.

“Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid could be an option for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason in free agency,” Dewey wrote. “Sources tell Lakers Daily that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Reid, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

“Reid, 23, has spent the last four seasons with the Timberwolves and became a key part of their rotation in the 2022-23 season with Karl-Anthony Towns missing time due to a calf injury.”

Reid averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Timberwolves this season while shooting 53.7% from the field, 34.6% from beyond the arc and 67.7% from the free-throw line. He suffered a left wrist injury on March 29 against the Phoenix Suns and underwent season-ending surgery.

The Timberwolves lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs in five games. Reid has made over $6 million in his career.

The Lakers Could Use a Frontcourt Player With Naz Reid’s Skill Set

Dewey believes the Lakers could use a frontcourt player with Reid’s skill set. The LSU product made 75 3-pointers this season.

“The Lakers could certainly use a frontcourt player with Reid’s skill set if they want to improve the roster this coming offseason,” Dewey wrote. “With Mo Bamba going down with an ankle injury, the Lakers’ primary option behind Anthony Davis in the playoffs was Wenyen Gabriel, who doesn’t possess nearly as strong of an offensive game as Reid.

“Reid’s shooting ability could also make him a candidate to play alongside Davis if the Lakers wanted to use bigger lineups at times in the 2023-24 season.”

Reid has career averages of 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

There’s About a 10 Percent Chance LeBron James Isn’t Back as a Laker Next Season

Jovan Buha of The Athletic believes there’s about a 10 percent chance LeBron James isn’t back with the Lakers next season.

The four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and Dave McMenamin of ESPN after Los Angeles lost to Denver in the Western Conference Finals he might retire this summer.

“Based on conversations I’ve had over the past week or so, I’d say there’s about a 10 percent chance LeBron James isn’t back as a Laker next season, either due to retirement or playing for another team,” Buha wrote. “Everyone with and around the team I’ve spoken to believes he’s returning.”

James has a torn tendon in his right foot and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer may need surgery this offseason, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. If LeBron has surgery, he could be sidelined for two months.

“Lakers superstar LeBron James played the last few months with a torn tendon in his foot that could require surgery this offseason, league sources confirmed to The Athletic,” Charania wrote. “James will undergo further evaluations, but a surgery that could sideline him for two months during the offseason is among the possibilities, sources indicated. If surgery is required, James would be expected to recover by the start of training camp next season.”