Lakers Linked to Son of Former NBA Superstar

The Los Angeles Lakers do not hold any picks in the upcoming NBA draft, but the team is still preparing for different scenarios where they potentially land a selection. The Lakers revealed that Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr., son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, headlined a June 3 workout in Los Angeles. Additional players included Loyola’s Lucas Williamson, Davidson’s Hyun-Jung Lee, Notre Dame’s Paul Atkinson Jr., Oakland’s Jamal Cain and Missouri State’s Gaige Prim.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has Pippen going undrafted in his May 31 mock draft, which would allow the Lakers to have a chance to sign the guard as a free agent, even if the front office is unable to secure a second-round pick. Pippen spent three seasons at Vanderbilt before declaring for the draft posting 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 32.5% from long range during the 2021-22 season.

Here is a look at Pippen’s comments following the Lakers workout.

The Lakers Could Sign Pippen as an Undrafted Free Agent

The Athletic’s draft analyst Sam Vecenie has Pippen as his No. 93 ranked player of the 2022 class. Pippen had some impressive moments during the NBA Combine, and it will be worth watching to see if he is able to play himself into the second round during the pre-draft process.

“Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr did a nice job of pressuring the ball, getting in passing lanes with his 6’6 wingspan, and making intelligent PNR reads off a live dribble in the opening game of the NBA Combine, finishing with 11 points, 6 assists and 2 steals in 19 minutes,” Givony tweeted on May 20.

NBA Legends Scottie Pippen & Ron Harper’s Sons Are Both Part of the 2022 Draft

Ron Harper's UNKNOWN SON Is A WALKING BUCKET! Future NBA STAR? Ron Harper's UNKNOWN SON Is A WALKING BUCKET! Future NBA STAR? JOIN THE DISCORD SERVER! – discord.gg/CNH3bYTqAe Ron Harper was an underrated part of the late 1990's Chicago Bulls dynasty. His own son, Ron Harper Jr., is also an underrated player, who is currently playing division-one, collegiate level basketball for Rutgers University and has displayed… 2020-12-24T17:50:25Z

The legendary Bulls teams of the 1990s are well represented as Ron Harper Jr., son of former NBA point guard Ron Harper, is also part of the 2022 draft class. ESPN has Harper being selected by the Blazers with the No. 57 pick in their latest mock draft.

Pippen faces the challenge of being the son of an NBA legend, which often comes with unrealistic expectations. The former Bulls star was a seven-time All-Star, six-time NBA champion, a 10-time member of the All-NBA defensive team and was named to the NBA 75th anniversary team. Pippen Sr. was one of the best defenders in NBA history while averaging 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, two steals and shooting 32.6% from the three-point line during his 17-year career. ESPN’s Mike Schmitz outlined how Pippen’s style of play compares to his father.

“Scotty Pippen Jr. clearly didn’t have the same type of late growth spurt as his father, who shot up from 6-1 as a high school senior to 6-8 during his time at Central Arkansas … where he started out as an equipment manager. The Scottie Pippen who Bulls fans eventually grew to know and love influenced winning in virtually every area of the game. Dynamite in transition with incredible length, long strides, huge hands and impressive run-and-jump ability, Pippen is one of only two players in NBA history to average at least 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 block per game over the course of a season. The other? Michael Jordan.

…While Pippen Jr. clearly isn’t blessed with the same physical gifts as his father, his solid, overall feel for the game was passed on, and he’s most certainly a better perimeter shooter than his father, who shot 32.9% from 3 and 70.2% from the free throw line over his 1,178-game NBA career.”

The Lakers Are Looking to Buy a Second-Round Draft Pick

While the Lakers may not need a second rounder to land Pippen, the team is in the market to acquire a pick in the draft. Heavy’s NBA insider Sean Deveney reported that the Lakers are looking to buy a second-round pick.

“They can see the writing on the wall, they need young players,” one league source told Heavy.com. “They’re often one of the teams looking to buy a second-round pick when they have a guy they like, as they did with Talen Horton-Tucker. It’s a safe bet that they will look to buy a second-rounder this year as they’re looking to get younger however possible.”