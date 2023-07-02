Key Lakers Player Bolts LA for Eastern Conference Foe: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an eventful free agency period, but the team cannot keep everyone as promising guard Lonnie Walker is signing with the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Walker joins Dennis Schroder as two key Lakers players who have now departed in free agency.

“Free agent Lonnie Walker has agreed to a one year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted on July 2, 2023.

Walker averaged 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists while shooting 36.5% from long range during 56 appearances, including 32 starts for the Lakers last season. The guard’s time with Los Angeles will best be remembered for his 15-point explosion during the Lakers’ Game 4 comeback win over the Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals. Walker previously signed a one-year, $6.4 million contract with the Lakers last offseason.

Los Angeles Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Chose to Sign Gabe Vincent Over Lonnie Walker & Dennis Schroder

The Lakers backcourt will look slightly different after the team signed former Heat starting point guard Gabe Vincent while Walker and Schroder joined new teams. General manager Rob Pelinka also inked former lottery pick Cam Reddish who could spend time at both guard and forward for the Lakers next season.

Los Angeles was able to re-sign Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell keeping the majority of their core players intact. The Lakers re-signed Reaves on a four-year, $56 million deal, much less than some of the initial free agent projections were for the rising guard.

“More details: Reaves’ new deal contains a player option on Year 4, a 15 percent trade kicker, and the maximum advance allowable, per sources,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted on July 1. “The Lakers included everything they legally could to make sure Reaves stayed in Los Angeles.”