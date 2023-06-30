Lakers Land Former $19 Million Top-10 Pick: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a busy start to free agency making several roster moves including the signing of 23-year-old wing Cam Reddish. The Lakers agreed to terms with Reddish, per Los Angeles Times’ Brad Turner. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Reddish’s new agreement with the Lakers is two years.

Reddish was selected by the Hawks with the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, a selection that Atlanta received as part of the Luka Doncic-Trae Young deal in 2018. The wing has not quite lived up to the lofty expectations that come with being a high lottery pick.

Reddish has been traded in two straight seasons with the guard initially being moved from Atlanta to New York in a 2022 deal. Last February, Reddish was traded by the Knicks to the Blazers making a brief stop in Portland as the wing’s latest stint.

The Los Angeles Lakers Land Another Player With Ties to Klutch Sports in Cam Reddish

Reddish just completed a four-year, $19.3 million rookie contract that he initially signed with the Hawks. The former standout Duke player showed flashes of potential early in his career with Atlanta, but the team’s depth at guard proved to be problematic for Reddish to see consistent playing time.

The guard has averaged 10.3 points, 3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1 steal per game while shooting 32.2% from long range during his first four NBA seasons. Reddish becomes the latest Lakers player with ties to Klutch Sports. The news of the addition of Reddish comes after Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that Los Angeles was the favorite for the guard heading into free agency.

“It remains to be seen which of Lonnie Walker or Dennis Schröder the Lakers would prefer to bring back on the $4 million-plus bi-annual exception,” Fischer wrote on June 30, 2023. “Los Angeles could also attempt to split its full mid-level between Schröder and a frontcourt target such as Plumlee, sources said.

“Also look for Cam Reddish as a potential addition to the Lakers on the veteran’s minimum. There remains the possibility that Schröder could reunite with former OKC head coach Billy Donovan in Chicago as well, sources said.”