Lakers Linked to 5-Time All-Star in New NBA Rumor: Report

Kyrie Irving is not the only former NBA All-Star who is being linked to the Los Angeles Lakers as free agency begins on June 30, 2022. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that while the Lakers are not interested in swapping Russell Westbrook for Wall, the team would potentially pursue the point guard as a free agent if he is able to reach a buyout agreement with the Rockets.

“Yet rumbles have finally begun to circulate about Wall resurfacing as an active player next season,” Stein wrote on June 26. “This week marked the first time in some time that I heard serious murmurs about Wall successfully negotiating a buyout with the Rockets after his season on the sidelines — provided Houston remains unable to find a trade partner on a Wall deal.

“…Interest in Wall from the Clippers and Heat, if he can finally make his way onto the open market, has been mentioned for months. I’ve likewise been advised that the Lakers — resistant as they remain to trading Russell Westbrook to Houston for Wall by attaching draft capital as a sweetener for the Rockets — would consider Wall as a candidate for the roster if he is suddenly available via the buyout market.”

Would the Lakers Have an Interest in Adding Both Irving & Wall?

If the Lakers are able to beat the odds to add Irving, it will be interesting to see if they would also pursue Wall. Assuming Russell Westbrook is unable to be traded, the Lakers guard along with Wall and Irving would make for a crowded backcourt. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, Irving is considering signing with the Lakers for the taxpayer midlevel exception, meaning Los Angeles would bypass the sign-and-trade option to add the superstar without having to give up anything in a deal with Brooklyn.

“Sources with knowledge of the situation have increasingly believed Kyrie Irving’s willingness to opt out of Brooklyn, sign the $6M taxpayer midlevel with the Lakers, where Irving can re-sign long-term in 2023,” Fischer said in a series of June 27 tweets. “There’s still plenty of time here. Kyrie Irving has until precisely 5 p.m. ET to decide on his opt-in. There are many skeptical that Irving will be willing to sacrifice $36-plus million. We will find out soon enough.”

Wall Has Not Played Since the 2020-21 Season

The addition of Irving would then appear to make it unlikely that the Lakers would also pursue Wall. The Rockets guard sat out the entire 2021-22 season as the Houston front office unsuccessfully attempted to trade the five-time All-Star. Wall averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 31.7% from the three-point line in his 40 appearances during the 2020-21 season.

Wall has battled injuries in recent years, but the best-case scenario for his next team is that the guard is able to benefit from a season of rest just as Al Horford did. The Celtics center only played 28 games for the Thunder in 2020-21 before joining Boston and becoming a key factor in the team reaching the NBA finals.

The Lakers are more than $40 million over the cap, per Spotrac and would be unable to offer Wall a lucrative contract. If Los Angeles uses their exception on Irving or another player, the Lakers would only be able to sign Wall to a veteran minimum deal. It will be worth watching to see how aggressive the Lakers are if Wall becomes a free agent given their limited financial resources.