Sitting 11th in the Western Conference, it’s clear that the Los Angeles Lakers season hasn’t gone how they would have liked.

The partnership between LeBron James and Anthony Davis isn’t having the impact many would expect, and both superstars have been dealing with injuries throughout the season.

According to NBA legend Kevin Garnett, who was speaking on a March 3 episode of his Ticket & The Truth podcast with Paul Pierce, the Lakers could decide to call time on Davis’ time with the Lakers this summer if the team fails to make waves in the postseason.

Play

Video Video related to nba legend projects blockbuster anthony davis trade after failed lakers season 2023-03-04T14:29:48-05:00

“Bron goes down with his foot. This is the time when the Lakers are sitting back to see the Anthony Davis project. This is featuring AD to see what he can do in these two weeks to maneuver the Lakers. If this doesn’t really move anything…I think they come off the Anthony Davis project and move him this summer,” Garnett said.

Davis started the season playing at an MVP level, but since returning from injury, has struggled to implement his will on opponents, which has led the Lakers to struggle for stretches on offense.

Anthony Davis Has Faith in Lakers Chances

When speaking to the media following the Lakers’ March 3 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Davis shared his belief that Los Angeles can still qualify and make noise in the postseason.

Play

Anthony Davis Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers lose to Minnesota Timberwolves 110-102 Anthony Davis Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers lose to Minnesota Timberwolves 110-102 2023-03-04T06:30:52Z

“I mean, when our team is whole, we’ve shown what we can do,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It’s just tough. You know, D-Lo comes in, I think in maybe the third game, he rolls his ankle. You know Bron, a couple games ago. So, it’s just tough knowing how good we are as a whole. But we got enough in this locker room to win basketball games. We’ve shown that. And so, other guys have to step up until those guys are able to get healthy and come back.”

The Lakers currently sit one game behind the ninth place in the conference standings, which would put them in a position to partake in the play-in tournament, but they will likely have their sights set on the sixth seed, which is currently occupied by the Dallas Mavericks, who are three games ahead of the Lakers.

Patrick Beverley ‘Didn’t Like What Was Going On’

Before the February 9 trade deadline came to a close, the Lakers traded Patrick Beverley in the deal to acquire Mo Bamba from the Orlando Magic. When speaking on a recent episode of his The Pat Bev Podcast, the defensive-minded guard revealed that he had requested a trade from the Lakers, as he ‘didn’t like what was going on’ behind the scenes.

Pat Bev requested a trade from the Lakers, per Pat Bev (h/t @LakersDailyCom | via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/fRQzpPUWoE — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 28, 2023

“To some people it could be that Pat Bev got traded, in all reality it was like, ‘No I didn’t like what was going on, and let’s find a better home for me,’” Beverley said. “Not that, ‘He ain’t good enough, let’s get rid of him.’ All that s**t was my decision. You gotta think, I’m making a decision that was my decision. They honor my request, but at the same time now I’m sitting here without a home. It just hit a little different.”

The Lakers will now be focusing on their upcoming game against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, March 5.