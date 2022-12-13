Former Lakers Star Carmelo Anthony Sounds Off on His NBA Future

During an interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN on December 12, former Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony sounded off about his NBA future.

Anthony was interviewed by Andrews at halftime of a high school showcase game between Sierra Canyon and Christ the King. Anthony’s son, Kiyan, was playing against LeBron James’ sons, Bronny and Bryce James.

“I love the game. I will say that,” Anthony said. “But I realize there’s a lot of things that’s not in my control. So I just sit back and let it play out, and whatever it’s gonna be, it’s gonna be and I accept that. I’m at peace with that. I’m cool. I get to watch my son play, you know, train him, be around him, come to his games. So these are the things that, you know, for a long time I haven’t had a chance to do. So now I can be that father and the man that I need to be.

“So I’m cool, man. I would love to play. I love the game. I’m still in the gym every single day. If the opportunity presents itself, it presents itself, but it’s not something that I’m pressing about. I still love it. I still love the game.”

Anthony appeared in 69 games for the Lakers last season and averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 83.0% from the free-throw line. The 10-time All-Star was fifth on the team in scoring, third in 3-point makes and fourth in win shares.

Report: Anthony Doesn’t Want to Play Overseas

Marc Stein of Substack reported on November 28 that Anthony, along with former Lakers players DeMarcus Cousins and Isaiah Thomas, isn’t interested in playing overseas. Huang Chiao-Wen and James Lo of Focus Taiwan reported on November 13 that the Tainan TSG GhostHawks wanted to sign Anthony. Former Lakers center Dwight Howard signed with the Taoyuan Leopards, who are in the same league as the Tainan TSG GhostHawks.

“While true that Taiwanese clubs have been chasing their signatures, league sources say that a trio of former All-Stars — Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins and Isaiah Thomas — have thus far shown zero interest in following Dwight Howard to Taiwan,” Stein wrote. “Sources stress that all three are determined to keep searching for their next NBA opportunity irrespective of any overseas interest.”

Anthony was heavily linked to the Boston Celtics after the Cs lost Danilo Gallinari to an ACL injury before the season started. However, the Celtics never signed Anthony, who has career averages of 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Lakers. He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day.

Anthony Is an NBA Legend

Anthony is one of the greatest players in NBA history. He’s 11th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 28,289 points. Anthony won the 2012-13 scoring title and scored 62 points against the Charlotte Bobcats on January 24, 2014, as a member of the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

A New York native, Anthony made six All-NBA teams and was voted to the league’s 75th Anniversary Team. He has also won three gold medals with Team USA.

The third overall pick in the iconic 2003 draft out of Syracuse, Anthony is 31st in NBA history in points per game and 27th in 3-point field goals.