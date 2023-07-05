Lakers Have Chance to Land Exciting Former Highly Touted 23-Year-Old

The Los Angeles Lakers adding former Orlando Magic centers is a tale as old as time. Shaquille O’Neal, Dwight Howard and most recently Mo Bamba are all former Magic big men who found themselves headed for Hollywood.

The Lakers may have an another opportunity to land a former Orlando center following the release of intriguing 23-year-old Bol Bol. The center is the son of former 7’7″ NBA legend Manute Bol. The younger Bol is not quite as tall at 7’2″, but his 7’7″ wingspan makes him one of the longer players in the league. The Lakers make a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Bol as the team continues to look to add frontcourt depth.

Bol is a former five-star recruit who was the No. 4 ranked player in the country, per 247Sports and was also named to the McDonald’s All-American team in 2018. The big man played in just nine games at Oregon after a stress fracture ended his 2018-19 season with the Ducks. Bol averaged 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while shooting 52% from long rage during those nine outings.

Bol Bol Started 33 Games for the Orlando Magic During the 2022-23 Season

Chet and Wemby are rare, but Bol Bol has some of the same tools too. He just hasn’t been a priority for a franchise yet. At some point he’ll have to take over and impose his will. This next situation is crucial. Maybe a make or break. pic.twitter.com/qylmLMpW0W — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) July 5, 2023

The injury concerns played a factor in Bol falling in the 2019 NBA draft before the Nuggets selected the center in the second round with the No. 44 overall pick. Bol is coming off the best NBA season of his career where the center remained healthy playing in 70 games for the Magic, including 33 starts. The center averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1 assist in 21.5 minutes per game last season in Orlando.

After spending his first three NBA seasons with the Nuggets, Bol took advantage of his expanded opportunities with the Magic. Bol posted 20 or more points in six outings including 26 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks against the Timberwolves on November 16, 2022.

Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: LA Is Exploring Signing a Veteran Big Man

Wenyen Gabriel or Bol Bol

Who would you rather have the Lakers sign? pic.twitter.com/iTcCfFcau0 — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) July 4, 2023

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported that the Lakers are likely to add another big man for depth and keep an additional roster spot open during the season. Tristan Thompson and Mo Bamba represent additional options for the Lakers to bring back. Bol possesses a lot of upside and has demonstrated the ability to contribute last season.

“L.A. is targeting another big man with its 14th roster spot, according to team sources,” Buha wrote on July 1. “They are likely to carry 14 guaranteed contracts into the season, leaving one roster spot open.

“Mo Bamba, whom the Lakers waived on Thursday, and Tristan Thompson, who joined the team right before their playoff run, remain options to fill that 14th spot, according to league sources. The big man market has been dry so far during this free-agency period, so the Lakers could also wait to see if better options present themselves.”

NBA Rumors: The Orlando Magic Explored Trading Bol Bol Prior to His Release

Point Bol Bol. 🔥 Which team should sign him? pic.twitter.com/1M1iHeuHY6 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) July 4, 2023

It remains to be seen if the Lakers have an interest in adding Bol. The big man was on a two-year, $4.4 million deal with Orlando prior to his release and could likely be signed to an affordable new contract. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that the Magic explored trading Bol prior to his release.

“Had heard the Magic were looking at dealing Bol Bol dating back to the NBA Draft,” Fischer tweeted on July 4. “Two teams mentioned were Phoenix and Dallas, but the Suns have flushed out their veteran minimum centers. Wonder if Bol could be in the Mavericks’ plans if Dallas can find a deal for JaVale McGee.”