Lakers Nearly Struck Trade With Western Conference Foe: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers nearly struck a deal with the Dallas Mavericks who were pursuing LA’s former guard Malik Beasley, according to the latest NBA rumor. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Mavs were considering a sign-and-trade with the Lakers for Beasley.

“The Milwaukee Bucks agreed to a one-year, $2.7 million deal with guard Malik Beasley, league sources told HoopsHype. Beasley led the NBA in three-pointers made off the bench last season, and the Bucks needed depth at shooting guard,” Scotto detailed on July 6, 2023. “Newly hired Bucks coach Adrian Griffin spoke with Beasley as part of a recruiting pitch, sources said.

“Dallas considered a sign-and-trade possibility with the Lakers for Beasley during the process, league sources told HoopsHype. The Bucks, Sixers, Suns, Raptors, Mavericks, and Warriors expressed interest in Beasley, as previously reported on HoopsHype.”

Ultimately, Beasley signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Milwaukee outright preventing Los Angeles from netting anything in return for the veteran. Beasley averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 35.3% from long range in 23.9 minutes per game during his 26 appearances for the Lakers following the blockbuster trade involving Russell Westbrook.

The Los Angeles Lakers Declined Malik Beasley’s $16.5 Million Player Option in Order to Gain the Full Midlevel Exception

Los Angeles declined Beasley’s player option for 2023-24 which helped pave the way for the team to have their full midlevel exception which was utilized to sign Gabe Vincent to a three-year, $33 million contract. Prior to Beasley joining the Bucks, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that the Lakers were still considering re-signing the guard despite declining his option.

“While the Lakers declined Beasley’s $16.5 million player option for 2023-24, Pelinka holds the shooting wing in high regard, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and there were discussions into Friday evening about Beasley potentially returning to the Lakers,” Fischer wrote on July 1.

The Los Angeles Lakers Acquired Malik Beasley as Part of a 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Involving Russell Westbrook

The Lakers acquired Beasley as part of a three-team blockbuster deal on the eve of the trade deadline. Los Angeles moved Westbrook, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson and a 2027 first-round pick along with a second rounder as part of the trade. The Lakers landed Beasley, D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt in return.

As for a possible sign-and-trade involving the Mavericks, it is difficult to imagine the Lakers netting much more than a future second-round pick for Beasley. Los Angeles appears to mostly be done with their offseason, but fans can expect the team to add another veteran big man.

Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: LA Is Interested in Signing Christian Wood or Bismack Biyombo

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka made it clear that Los Angeles is in the market to add another big. According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo are two players the Lakers have an interest in signing for the team’s 14th roster spot.

“Centers Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo are in consideration for that 14th roster spot, according to team sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter,” Buha wrote on July 9. “The Lakers had interest in Dario Saric before he signed with the Golden State Warriors earlier this week, those sources said. Pelinka clarified that Los Angeles is hoping to find a player that is different than Hayes from a skill-set perspective.”