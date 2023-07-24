Lakers Interested in Adding Former $18 Million Top-10 Pick: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers still have room to make additional roster moves and the latest NBA rumors are linking the franchise to veteran forward Rudy Gay following his release by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Lakers are among the contenders expected to pursue Gay.

“Veteran forward Rudy Gay is expected to draw interest from several playoff-caliber teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans Pelicans, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote on July 21, 2023.

“Gay was healthy last season minus a finger joint sprain that sidelined him for two weeks and a member of Utah’s rotation through most of last season. Over the last few years of his career, the 17-year veteran has developed into primarily a power forward.”

Prior to his release, Gay was on a three-year, $18.5 million contract the forward signed with the Jazz. Gay averaged 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1 assist per game while shooting just 25.4% from long range in 56 appearances with Utah last season.

Rudy Gay Was the No. 8 Pick in the 2006 NBA Draft

Following a standout collegiate career at UConn, Gay was the No. 8 pick in the 2006 NBA draft. The veteran has spent 17 seasons in the NBA, and his days of being one of the team’s key players are likely over. For the Lakers, Gay could still be a worthy addition given the team is simply looking to add a couple more pieces to the end of their roster.

Gay possesses valuable experience and could be counted on in certain situations. The Lakers are also expected to eventually sign another veteran center this offseason.

Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: LA Has Been Linked to Christian Wood & Bismack Biyombo

The Lakers have been linked to veteran big men with the majority of NBA free agency moves in the rearview mirror. According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, Los Angeles is considering Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo for one of their remaining roster spots.

“The one remaining hole on the depth chart is at center, which the organization has acknowledged it will fill at some point in the coming days or weeks,” Buha detailed on July 13. “Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo are their top two options, as The Athletic reported last week.”

The Los Angeles Lakers May Keep an Open Roster Spot Heading Into Training Camp

If Los Angeles signs Gay along with another veteran big man, the team’s roster will be filled. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers are likely to keep one roster spot open heading into training camp. The Lakers insider made the argument for the team signing Wood.

“One big who is still unsigned and can stretch the floor is Christian Wood, who played for the New Orleans Pelicans in Davis’ last year with the franchise, 2018-19,” McMenamin noted on July 9.

“Wood, 6-10, averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Dallas Mavericks last season, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 37.6% from 3. L.A. has two remaining roster spots open and plans to keep one vacant position for the start of training camp.”