Lakers Superstar Leaves Door Open to Bolting LA for Another Team

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to continue to build around their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis for at least the next two seasons. Things get much foggier when zooming out, and Davis left the door open to departing the Lakers while offering the storied franchise infinite praise. During a wide-ranging interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Davis discussed his future in Los Angeles admitting “I’m not sure the direction the team wants to go” when his deal expires in 2025 while also emphasizing his current contentment being with the Lakers.

“I love being in L.A. My family loves it. I love playing for the Lakers,” Davis remarked during the March 24, 2023 feature. “When the time is up, honestly, I’m not sure the direction the team wants to go or who knows the conversation we’ll have. But when the time comes, we’ll sit down, have those conversations and go from there.”

Davis still has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $189.9 million contract and is slated to have a $40.6 million salary in 2023-24. The Lakers star cited family as one of the major deciding factors for his future in LA.

“Whatever options become available to him, Davis will factor in the comfort of his family, which also includes two sons, Jayce and Kylan, as much if not more than the basketball fit,” McMenamin wrote.

“‘My kids is what I do all this for,’ Davis said.”

Anthony Davis’ Future Is Tied to LeBron James, Says NBA Exec

It just so happens that James’ contract is also set to expire in 2025 which was undoubtedly orchestrated by Klutch Sports. During exclusive conversations with Heavy Sports NBA insider Sean Deveney, one Western Conference executive noted that James feels responsible for Davis’ being in Los Angeles which will impact how he handles his future.

“He has an obligation to Anthony Davis and the only way he gets dealt is if Davis gets dealt, too,” the exec told Heavy Sports. “They do not necessarily have to go to the same place, but LeBron is largely responsible for AD being in Los Angeles and is not going to abandon him there.

“So if Davis can go to Chicago or Milwaukee or somewhere like that, where he would be happy, then LeBron could look to go elsewhere, too. It is hard to imagine him going anywhere except Cleveland, if the Cavs could make that happen without giving up too many assets. Miami would have to be in the mix, too, and maybe a darkhorse—the Knicks and Mavericks, he has always wanted to play with those teams, with those players. He has an interest in Luka (Doncic) for sure.”

AD Wants His Jersey Retired by the Lakers Just Like Pau Gasol

All signs point to Davis wearing purple and gold for the foreseeable future. Davis has his sights set on getting his jersey retired similar to Pau Gasol and remaining with the Lakers beyond his current deal would be a move towards making this a reality.

“He wants to add to the back piece by continuing his dream with the Lakers,” McMenamin added. “He has two more years on his contract — with a player option for the second season — aligning his deal with James’.

“‘To be a part of the legacy already of winning a championship, you want to win more,’ Davis said. ‘We’re tied with Boston at 17, it’s like, I want to be part of the one that makes it 18 and this franchise No. 1.’

“Being in the arena to see Pau Gasol get his No. 16 raised to the rafters last month made Davis think about having his No. 3 up there some day, too.”