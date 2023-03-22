Key Lakers Player Predicted to Bolt LA for Crazy Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers face a number of difficult decisions this offseason including Austin Reaves’ future in LA with guard slated to be a restricted free agent. Given Reaves’ play this season, the wing is expected to earn a massive raise from his current $2.4 million contract this offseason, but it remains to be seen whether it will be with the Lakers.

The Atheltic’s Shams Charania reported that the maximum deal the Lakers can offer Reaves is a four-year, $50 million contract as a restricted free agent while adding that the guard is likely to have a “significant market” from other potential suitors. The league insider noted that Reaves’ market could exceed this $50 million offer with former NBA player Chandler Parsons adding that he believes the guard will land a contract beyond what the Lakers are willing to pay.

“I think he gets more, Shams, I don’t think the Lakers are going to be able to hold him for $50 million,” Parsons noted on a March 20, 2023 edition of “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV. “I think he’s shown he’s a starting point guard. He’s a great bench player, and a team that is actually good and a contender can use someone like Austin Reaves as that steady backup point guard that can fill in the starting role and that can help a contending team.

“I look for him to get one of those restricted, tough contracts that the Lakers are forced to either match or not match, and I don’t think they can afford him. …Hit ’em with that Chandler Parsons [type deal], that contract with a player-option and whatever. Yeah, make it hard on the Lakers, and I think he is out.”

Here is a look at Charania, Parsons and the “Run It Back” crew debating Reaves’ future with the Lakers.



Breaking down the rise of Lakers guard Austin Reaves and what lies ahead in free agency – on Run It Back at @fandueltv: pic.twitter.com/DCUdQ8HuDK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 20, 2023

Austin Reaves Posted a Career-High 35 Points vs. Magic Earning a Twitter Shoutout From LeBron James

Austin Reaves 📈 Tonight:

35 points

6 assists

9/14 FG

16/18 FT Reaves was a 3-star HS recruit and a late bloomer in college but he’s coming along in year 2 for the Lakers. Everything that worked at lower levels as a scorer and playmaker is translating. pic.twitter.com/Amlwkl2l4l… — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 20, 2023

Reaves is averaging 12 points, three rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting a respectable 38% from long range in 27.8 minutes per game during 54 appearances so far this season. These numbers do not completely reflect Reaves’ recent hot streak with the former Oklahoma standout being asked to shoulder a larger role during LeBron James’ absence.

Reaves dropped a career-high 35 points, six rebounds and six assists during a March 19 victory over the Magic. The performance prompted an all-caps shoutout from James who is taking notice of Reaves’ ascension.

“AR YOU A BAD MUTHA…SHUT YO MOUTH!!! You toooooo TOUGH!! 🔥🔥🔥🫡👑,” James tweeted on March 20.

Will the Lakers Repeat the Same Mistake the Franchise Made With Alex Caruso?

Charania pointed to the cautionary tale of past Lakers players like Alex Caruso who the front office likely regrets allowing to walk in free agency. Not everyone expects Reaves to bolt this summer given his restricted free agent status. HoopsHype’s Yossi Gozlan believes it is a “strong possibility” that Reaves will re-sign with the Lakers with his restricted tag likely playing a significant factor.

“It feels like a strong possibility that the Lakers will re-sign Reaves this summer largely thanks to his restricted free agent status,” Gozlan wrote on March 21. “He will have Early Bird rights, allowing the Lakers to re-sign him for up to four years, projected at $51 million. He may have played himself into that amount and nearly $13 million per year should be a great value in a rising cap environment.”