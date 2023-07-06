Lakers Urged to Bench Star After NBA Free-Agent Moves

The Los Angeles Lakers re-signed D’Angelo Russell, but the debate is already beginning as to whether the former No. 2 pick should hold onto his starting spot. The Lakers also signed former Heat starting point guard Gabe Vincent who is expected to challenge Russell for the lead role. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley believes that Vincent is a better fit to play alongside LeBron James and makes the case for the new LA guard to land the starting gig over Russell.

“With his on-ball strengths muted when he shares the floor with James and Davis, Russell’s weaknesses can be what really stands out,” Buckley wrote on July 4, 2023. “Vincent, meanwhile, isn’t the same caliber of shot-creator, but as long he’s hitting shots, defending and keeping the ball moving, the Lakers can mask his limitations by running things through their stars.

“A camp battle might ultimately decide who starts, but Vincent will be the one called upon to run point in L.A.’s biggest moments.”

D’Angelo Russell Has a $17.7 Million Salary Compared to Gabe Vincent’s $10.4 Million for the 2023-24 Season

Welcome to the Lakers Gabe Vincent! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/IaZ5yR4D8d — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) June 30, 2023

When looking purely at contract structures, the financial details indicate the starting job is Russell’s to lose. Vincent signed a three-year, $33 million contract this offseason and has a $10.4 million salary for 2023-24. Russell inked a two-year, $37 million deal and will earn a significantly higher salary than Vincent at $17.7 million.

Vincent averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game while shooting 37.8% of three-point attempts in 22 playoff starts for the Heat this past postseason. The guard played a pivotal role during the Heat’s surprise run to the NBA finals.

Russell posted 17.4 points, 6.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game in 17 regular-season starts for the Lakers following the February trade to LA. While the former All-Star’s numbers are impressive, Russell proved to be a non-factor against the Nuggets in the Western Conference finals before ultimately being benched.

Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: ‘Vincent Could Earn the Spot If He Outplays [Russell],’ Says Insider

Gabe Vincent courtside for Lakers vs Heat 🔥 @JordanRichardSC pic.twitter.com/8HosURp9mA — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) July 3, 2023

The contracts provide a window into how the Los Angeles front office currently views the players combined with what the free-agent market dictated for each deal. Once the season begins, the financials will have little impact on head coach Darvin Ham’s rotation decisions, and who ultimately holds onto the starting point guard job.

Russell will head into training camp as the favorite to be the team’s starting point guard given his familiarity with the offense. Yet, Vincent has a chance to eventually overtake Russell, even if it does not happen by the season opener. The Athletic’s Jovan Buha projected Russell as the starter but reported that there is a pathway for Vincent earning the position, per team sources.

“The projected lineups are fluid. Russell is the early favorite to start at point guard, but Vincent could earn the spot if he outplays him in training camp, team sources told The Athletic,” Buha wrote on July 1. “After investing heavily in Hachimura this summer, the Lakers expect him to pick up where he left off in the postseason and remain a starter despite being a bench player during the regular season.”