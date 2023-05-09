Lakers Make Decision on Possible Championship Ring for Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers plan to give Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and other players who began the season on the roster championship rings if the team is able to win an NBA title, per TNT’s NBA insider Chris Haynes. For context, Haynes added that this is not a new policy but was “put in place” by general manager Rob Pelinka when he took over the Lakers front office.

“Now, if the Lakers were able to win the whole thing, win the championship, I was told by a high ranking source within the organization that they would extend a championship ring to all players who were on the roster at any point during this season,” Haynes detailed during a May 8, 2023 edition of TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” “So, that means if the Lakers win the whole thing, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and others will receive a championship ring.

“I was told that was a protocol and system put in place by Rob Pelinka when he took over [in 2017]. It’s just a way to make sure players understand that they value them even though they didn’t make it from beginning to the end of the season with the Lakers.”

Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Has Campaigned for a Championship Ring If LA Wins NBA Title

Patrick Beverley said Russell Westbrook told him if the Lakers win the Finals that he wants his ring 💍😂 pic.twitter.com/BvxWv6lG1o — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) May 4, 2023

As the “Inside the NBA” crew pointed out, it is a bit early for the Lakers to be discussing championship rings given the team has yet to advance to the Western Conference finals. The ring discussion became a talking point after Beverley revealed that he had talked to Westbrook about both players wanting the championship hardware if the Lakers are able to make a run.

“Russell goes, ‘Hey Pat, Lakers win I want my ring.’ I ain’t gonna lie, Russ, we gonna be suited and booted, boy, I’m gonna be right there waiting on that ring,” Beverley said with a smile on a May 3 episode of his podcast. “…If they win, you call me whatever the f*** you want to call me, boy, I’m gonna get that ring.”

The Lakers traded Beverley to the Magic in February, but the veteran point guard quickly received a buyout before signing with the Bulls. Beverley later hinted that he requested to be traded by Los Angeles after being dissatisfied with the direction the team was headed.

Russell Westbrook’s Biggest Contribution to the Lakers May Have Been the Trade for D’Angelo Russell

"They [Lakers] would extend a championship ring to ALL players who were on the roster at any point during this season." 💍 Russ and Pat Bev will get a ring if Lakers win the championship, per @chrisbhaynes pic.twitter.com/4Ybut4d2pf — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 8, 2023

Westbrook was part of a three-team, eight player blockbuster trade in February ahead of the deadline. The Lakers landed D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt as part of the trade for Westbrook.

Ironically, it was Beverley and Westbrook’s contributions via trade that may have been their biggest impact on Los Angeles’ late season run as the franchise experienced a bit of addition by subtraction following the deals. Heading into the Warriors-Lakers series, star guard Steph Curry admitted Los Angeles looked “extremely different” since the trade deadline.

“They’re totally different than the Kings, present a lot of different challenges,” Curry noted during an April 30 press conference. “We know Bron really well. Played them a couple times I think since the trade [deadline], and they look extremely different.